"Cómo destrozar a Toni Cantó": una periodista desmonta un bulo del político de Ciudadanos en directo y le deja con esta cara

Toni Cantó, portavoz de Ciudadanos en las Cortes Valencianas, fue noticia esa semana por una aparición en televisión el día después del asalto al Capitolio por parte de seguidores de Donald Trump.

Durante su intervención, Cantó condenó de forma rotunda los incidentes de Washington, aunque no dudó en recordar y compararlo con los rodea al Congreso que se produjeron en España en el año 2012, en plena crisis económica, cuando Mariano Rajoy era presidente.

El propio político subió a redes sociales el momento, aunque evitó un corte en el que le recordaban que Podemos no existía cuando el rodea al Congreso tuvo lugar. Ese gazapo fue identificado por la periodista Alicia Gutiérrez, de Infolibre.

