"Cómo destrozar a Toni Cantó": una periodista desmonta un bulo del político de Ciudadanos en directo y le deja con esta cara

Toni Cantó, portavoz de Ciudadanos en las Cortes Valencianas, fue noticia esa semana por una aparición en televisión el día después del asalto al Capitolio por parte de seguidores de Donald Trump.
Durante su intervención, Cantó condenó de forma rotunda los incidentes de Washington, aunque no dudó en recordar y compararlo con los rodea al Congreso que se produjeron en España en el año 2012, en plena crisis económica, cuando Mariano Rajoy era presidente.
"¿Está usted comparando lo que pasó ayer en el Capitolio con el ‘rodea el Congreso’?"
Me parece igual de peligroso lo que pasó ayer en el Capitolio que lo que sucedió en el Congreso rodeado por Podemos, o lo del Parlament asaltado por los CDR.
Si quiere se lo repito tres veces. pic.twitter.com/MeToOBhPzz
— Toni Cantó (@Tonicanto1) January 7, 2021
El propio político subió a redes sociales el momento, aunque evitó un corte en el que le recordaban que Podemos no existía cuando el rodea al Congreso tuvo lugar. Ese gazapo fue identificado por la periodista Alicia Gutiérrez, de Infolibre.
Se puede pensar que Toni Cantó es un ignorante, pero no nos dejemos engañar el proceso de blanqueamiento del trumpismo en España, encabezado por Vox y otros dirigentes de la derecha, como él mismo o Ayuso, es una operación consciente, Ciudadanos gobierna con Vox en muchos lugares pic.twitter.com/2mKmybCnZd
— Carolina Alonso (@Carolalon1) January 8, 2021
Cómo destrozar a Toni Cantó y su equidistancia. Dentro vídeo ▶️ pic.twitter.com/aZU74t9KDP
— César Gallardo Álvarez (@CsarGallardolv1) January 7, 2021
Menuda guantá sin mano le mete @aliciaguti a Toni Cantó????????????????????
Maravilla de señora. ???? pic.twitter.com/Q0EIxh28wm
— Protestona ???? (@protestona1) January 7, 2021
