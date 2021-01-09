"¿Cuál es la república bananera ahora?": la venganza en el título de un periódico de Kenia tras el asalto al Capitolio de EEUU

Es común oír palabras de rechazo y de superioridad por parte de algunos líderes políticos y ciudadanos estadounidenses, sobre todo cuando la cuestión a debatir hace referencia a un país en vías de desarrollo. Declan Walsh, corresponsal en África y periodista de The New York Times ha publicado en Twitter algo que rompe con el discurso supremacista estadounidense y pone en duda la que, supuestamente, es la democracia más asentada del mundo.

Page 3 of today’s Daily Nation, Kenya pic.twitter.com/VR5UXtvGTD — Declan Walsh (@declanwalsh) January 8, 2021

Algunos usuarios han reaccionado apenados ante la evidente caída de imagen de la nación más autoproclamada del planeta. Unos reconociendo el mensaje del corresponsal con sinceridad y, otros, algo molestos.

This is the real damage Trump has done to our country. Not that one should ever act self-righteous before other nations, but if we're going to proclaim American exceptionalism we need to walk the damn walk. It'll be a long time before other nations respect us. — Tom Nessinger (@SurrealTomNess) January 8, 2021



"Pasará mucho tiempo hasta que otras naciones nos vuelvan a respetar".

For too many Americans this will be discarded as just another foreign newspaper, blah, blah, blah. To those of us who have worked in Kenya and other countries this is a smack in the head. Going to be a real challenge to recover that "shining beacon on the hill" status. — Tony Thomas (@TonyT2Thomas) January 8, 2021



"Va a ser un desafío recuperar ese estatus de faro que ilumina en lo alto de la colina".

Be careful what you wish for. — lyle spencer (@lylespencer16) January 8, 2021



"Ten cuidado con lo que deseas", como diría el malo de una película de James Bond. Aun así, siempre hay quien se lo toma con todo el humor del mundo, ya que tampoco hay otro remedio mejor.