"¿Cuál es la república bananera ahora?": la venganza en el título de un periódico de Kenia tras el asalto al Capitolio de EEUU

Es común oír palabras de rechazo y de superioridad por parte de algunos líderes políticos y ciudadanos estadounidenses, sobre todo cuando la cuestión a debatir hace referencia a un país en vías de desarrollo. Declan Walsh, corresponsal en África y periodista de The New York Times ha publicado en Twitter algo que rompe con el discurso supremacista estadounidense y pone en duda la que, supuestamente, es la democracia más asentada del mundo.

Algunos usuarios han reaccionado apenados ante la evidente caída de imagen de la nación más autoproclamada del planeta. Unos reconociendo el mensaje del corresponsal con sinceridad y, otros, algo molestos.


"Pasará mucho tiempo hasta que otras naciones nos vuelvan a respetar".


"Va a ser un desafío recuperar ese estatus de faro que ilumina en lo alto de la colina".


"Ten cuidado con lo que deseas", como diría el malo de una película de James Bond. Aun así, siempre hay quien se lo toma con todo el humor del mundo, ya que tampoco hay otro remedio mejor.
