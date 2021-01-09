Diario Público
Diario Público

Cuando Vox no ocultaba sus ganas de parecerse a Trump: un vídeo de Ortega Smith se hace viral después del asalto al Capitolio

Por

"Puede ser. Y creo además que es una comparativa muy acertada". Así de contundente se mostraba Javier Ortega Smith, diputado de Vox en el Congreso de los Diputados y una de las caras visibles del partido, cuando le preguntaban si sentía que su formación era la versión española de Donald Trump.

Este vídeo y esa rotundidad seguramente no le gustarán ahora, después de que un grupo de seguidores del presidente saliente de EEUU asaltara el Capitolio en mitad de la ratificación de Joe Biden como nuevo hombre al cargo. Y más aún cuando Abascal quiso hacer ver que esas protestas tenían más que ver con el rodea al Congreso de los años previos al nacimiento de Podemos.

En ese mismo hilo, el usuario MarcosMManza vuelve a reseñar otro clip en el que aparece Smith ensalzado a Trump y asemejando su partido al esquema del presidente de EEUU.

Muchos en redes han respondido con entusiasmo a los vídeos.