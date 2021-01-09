Cuando Vox no ocultaba sus ganas de parecerse a Trump: un vídeo de Ortega Smith se hace viral después del asalto al Capitolio

"Puede ser. Y creo además que es una comparativa muy acertada". Así de contundente se mostraba Javier Ortega Smith, diputado de Vox en el Congreso de los Diputados y una de las caras visibles del partido, cuando le preguntaban si sentía que su formación era la versión española de Donald Trump.
Este vídeo y esa rotundidad seguramente no le gustarán ahora, después de que un grupo de seguidores del presidente saliente de EEUU asaltara el Capitolio en mitad de la ratificación de Joe Biden como nuevo hombre al cargo. Y más aún cuando Abascal quiso hacer ver que esas protestas tenían más que ver con el rodea al Congreso de los años previos al nacimiento de Podemos.
No hay más preguntas. pic.twitter.com/WAtvBnabH3
— Marcos Manzanero (@MarcosMManza) January 7, 2021
En ese mismo hilo, el usuario MarcosMManza vuelve a reseñar otro clip en el que aparece Smith ensalzado a Trump y asemejando su partido al esquema del presidente de EEUU.
Venga, una más... pic.twitter.com/DJxNIXZUpV
— Marcos Manzanero (@MarcosMManza) January 7, 2021
Muchos en redes han respondido con entusiasmo a los vídeos.
El fascismo es un peligro para la democracia, y en este país crece cada día por la incación del la mayoria parlamentaria y el aliento de estos energumenos. Hay que pararles los pies a los delincuentes antidemócratas, o lo pagaremos. https://t.co/qIHFpPZ6Rb
— Manu M. Rivas ???????????? (@Manalcar) January 8, 2021
No, hombre. El Trump español es Pablo Iglesias y Unidas Podemos, que rodearon el Congreso en 2012 dos años antes de existir como partido. https://t.co/P89XC6b8pI
— Ger Arribas (@Gertxu) January 8, 2021
