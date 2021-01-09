Diario Público
"Madrid ahora parece Moscú, Pedro Sánchez y su agenda socialcomunista": las redes estallan de ingenio por la histórica nevada

La inmensa nieve que Filomena ha traído a España ha inundado las redes sociales de imágenes, instantáneas más propias de escenas navideñas de Hollywood o Moscú que de Madrid, Zaragoza o Cuenca.

Muchos han visto en esta nevada una oportunidad ideal para bromear con la imagen que tiene este fin de semana España. Con tanta nieve, el humor ha mirado al Gobierno de coalición formado por el PSOE y Unidas Podemos.

¿Un año en el poder y España ya parece la URSS hasta en la nieve? Los más bromistas no tardaron en hacer esa relación de ideas.

