"Madrid ahora parece Moscú, Pedro Sánchez y su agenda socialcomunista": las redes estallan de ingenio por la histórica nevada

La inmensa nieve que Filomena ha traído a España ha inundado las redes sociales de imágenes, instantáneas más propias de escenas navideñas de Hollywood o Moscú que de Madrid, Zaragoza o Cuenca.
Muchos han visto en esta nevada una oportunidad ideal para bromear con la imagen que tiene este fin de semana España. Con tanta nieve, el humor ha mirado al Gobierno de coalición formado por el PSOE y Unidas Podemos.
¿Un año en el poder y España ya parece la URSS hasta en la nieve? Los más bromistas no tardaron en hacer esa relación de ideas.
Los Heavys de Gran Vía. pic.twitter.com/OMyTNWSwFB
— Unoralsex (@Unoralsex) January 9, 2021
Madrid ahora parece Moscú, Pedro Sánchez y su agenda socialcomunsita supongo https://t.co/qsGWbPOCV0
— ♏️iguel (@Pillow_Princee) January 9, 2021
No han bastado ni dos años con los comunistas en el poder y esto ya parece Moscú... ahí lo dejo pic.twitter.com/6BQPakueZw
— Alberto Oliver (@alberoliver) January 9, 2021
Tal cual. pic.twitter.com/ilEeezLJNC
— Jorge Javier Vázquez (@jjaviervazquez) January 9, 2021
CON UN AÑO Y PICO DE COMUNISMO Y..... MECAGÜENTÓ MADRID YA PARECE MOSCÚ!!!!
Empezamos el 21 bien!!! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/19ssTkfXUF
— Romeo Montesco (@RomeoMo75922153) January 9, 2021
