"Arévalo ha vuelto": el chiste de Espinosa de los Monteros que ha avergonzado a medio Twitter

Por

Parece que al portavoz de Vox en el Congreso, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, el frío le agudiza el sentido del humor, y se siente orgulloso de ello. El pasado jueves, cuando las temperaturas cayeron drásticamente en gran parte del país, el diputado ultraderechista publicó en Twitter su versión de un viejo chiste que, además, ha colocado como tuit fijado en su muro y ha generado las carcajadas de unos y el enfado de otros en la red social.
