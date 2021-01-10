"Arévalo ha vuelto": el chiste de Espinosa de los Monteros que ha avergonzado a medio Twitter

Parece que al portavoz de Vox en el Congreso, Iván Espinosa de los Monteros, el frío le agudiza el sentido del humor, y se siente orgulloso de ello. El pasado jueves, cuando las temperaturas cayeron drásticamente en gran parte del país, el diputado ultraderechista publicó en Twitter su versión de un viejo chiste que, además, ha colocado como tuit fijado en su muro y ha generado las carcajadas de unos y el enfado de otros en la red social.
Hace tanto frío ahí fuera que acabo de ver dos progres por la calle con las manos en sus propios bolsillos!
— Iván Espinosa de los Monteros (@ivanedlm) January 7, 2021
Lo dice como si él trabajara https://t.co/6PUVGc4YCQ
— Ferdinand Zimmeruski (@Fernan_Otero) January 7, 2021
La verdad que esto ya es muy boomer https://t.co/SfVdTLmaTK
— B.eatrix (@beatrix_III) January 7, 2021
En serio???? pic.twitter.com/qHjkVDyuT1
— ????Malamente???? (@MalaMalamente) January 9, 2021
Decías? https://t.co/0kqzpqQKvI
— Artemisa ???? (@Artemisa22sh) January 8, 2021
Como Abascal los últimos 40 años.
— Miguel Charisteas (@Karistofsky) January 10, 2021
Al parecer para ser portavoz de un partido político, sólo se requiere haber escuchado cintas de chistes de bar de carretera. https://t.co/tmUwHGx7Gp
— MundoGilipoy (@MundoGilipoy) January 10, 2021
Arévalo ha vuelto. https://t.co/sjtvR0JZga
— Memelandia (@Memeland22) January 7, 2021
Cuando tu cuñado llega a la cena de Navidad y se quita el abrigo https://t.co/FKv1ijCOgv
— Matarreyes (@jd4ni) January 8, 2021
