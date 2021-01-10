Diario Público
Primero eran voluntarios para hacer de rastreadores que evitaran el aumento de contagios por coronacirus, luego fueron voluntarios para el IFEMA, y luego para el Hospital Isabel Zendal. Ahora, se buscan voluntarios para quitar nieve.

La presidenta del Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha pedido a través de una entrevista en Antena 3 que los madrileños tomen la iniciativa y retiren la nieve de sus portales y barrios, con la intención de evitar que la nieve se convierta en hielo.

Las redes no han dado crédito a la petición de Ayuso, que para muchos tiene una fijación con los voluntarios.
