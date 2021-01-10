Primero eran voluntarios para hacer de rastreadores que evitaran el aumento de contagios por coronacirus, luego fueron voluntarios para el IFEMA, y luego para el Hospital Isabel Zendal. Ahora, se buscan voluntarios para quitar nieve.
La presidenta del Gobierno de la Comunidad de Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, ha pedido a través de una entrevista en Antena 3 que los madrileños tomen la iniciativa y retiren la nieve de sus portales y barrios, con la intención de evitar que la nieve se convierta en hielo.
Ayuso esta noche en Antena 3:
"Queremos pedirle a todos los ciudadanos que tengan fuerzas, que se encuentren bien, que nos ayuden a retirar toda la nieve posible".
Qué fijación tienes con los VOLUNTARIOS, @IDiazAyuso.
¡CONTRATA PERSONAL!
Su gestión: "Que nos ayude la gente". pic.twitter.com/VYwryPGHIL
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) January 9, 2021
Las redes no han dado crédito a la petición de Ayuso, que para muchos tiene una fijación con los voluntarios.
No doy crédito.
— Pasanospoco (@pasanospoco) January 9, 2021
No se puede tener más caradura, mientras adjudica a dedo 800 mil € para vacunar pide enfermeros "voluntarios" y ahora le pide a los ciudadanos que limpien la calles de nieve ?!
Llega un punto que te hartas, que no todo es Madrid.
Ayusers disfruten de lo votado...! ????
— Judit???? (@judit_sinhache) January 9, 2021
Almeida y Ayuso pidiéndole a los madrileños que quiten la nieve.
Pero tranquilos, que ellos ya están preparando una bandera de 2000 metros para solucionar lo del temporal en Madrid. https://t.co/7XhEIVjgGs
— WONDER ARAN????????????️???????? ???????????????????????????????????????? (@tzantzi) January 10, 2021
Se acuerdan cuando Ana Botella de Aznar pedía voluntarios para las bibliotecas porque" era hora de que los madrileños devolvieran lo que el ayuntamiento les había dado". Parece que los impuestos que recaudaba le caían del cielo. El PP solicita esclavos. https://t.co/6Mq9iss1Kn
— Ceres (@CaldaroneCeres) January 10, 2021
