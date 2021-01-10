Diario Público
"Ya se ha dao": el vídeo viral de un coche durante la nevada que resume a la perfección la evolución electoral de Ciudadanos

Captura del vídeo de Twitter - @Ruben_hermar
Las fuertes nevadas están dejando anécdotas tan memorables que ni el paso del tiempo podrá borrar. El caso es que al juntar nieve, hielo y un vehículo no cabe en mente alguna que la ecuación vaya a salir bien, pero si además le añadimos una rampa por la que subir, ¿cuál es el resultado? El usuario de Twitter @Ruben_hermar nos lo trae con un breve vídeo en el que hace una buena comparativa electoral.

"Ya se ha dao", dice el usuario que graba la evidente evolución del partido naranja. Una anécdota que ha dejado comentarios cargados de humor, aunque el conductor no reirá tanto cuando tenga delante al mecánico del taller.
