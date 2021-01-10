"Ya se ha dao": el vídeo viral de un coche durante la nevada que resume a la perfección la evolución electoral de Ciudadanos

Las fuertes nevadas están dejando anécdotas tan memorables que ni el paso del tiempo podrá borrar. El caso es que al juntar nieve, hielo y un vehículo no cabe en mente alguna que la ecuación vaya a salir bien, pero si además le añadimos una rampa por la que subir, ¿cuál es el resultado? El usuario de Twitter @Ruben_hermar nos lo trae con un breve vídeo en el que hace una buena comparativa electoral.
Historia de España pic.twitter.com/1i3yidM7B9
— Rubén ???????? (@Ruben_hermar) January 9, 2021
"Ya se ha dao", dice el usuario que graba la evidente evolución del partido naranja. Una anécdota que ha dejado comentarios cargados de humor, aunque el conductor no reirá tanto cuando tenga delante al mecánico del taller.
— Fernando #YoapoyoalGobierno #YoSoyDeEsos26millones (@Fernando14_09) January 9, 2021
Que cabron, ???????????? es buenísimo ????????????
— Capitán Makanaki (@Ptfmxt80) January 9, 2021
Tampoco llegaron tan arriba como este coche, no exageres..
— Àngel Liceran (@AngelLiceran) January 10, 2021
Os acaba de Joder el portón del Garaje
— En Familia (@3Gsantander) January 9, 2021
