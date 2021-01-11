Después de ver al Pablo Casado agricultor, al Pablo Casado científico, al Pablo Casado ganadero e incluso al Pablo Casado modelo, ahora llega el Pablo Casado quitanieves. Como no hay que desaprovechar el ejemplo, el vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, también se sumó a lo de la pala. Y es que nunca es una mala oportunidad para marcarse un postureo para los que llaman 'populistas' a todo el mundo.
Y tú qué Pablo Casado populista eres hoy?
Agricultor?
Científico?
Ganadero?
Palero?(????) pic.twitter.com/9MdC1cxj95
— ????️???????????????????????????? ????????????????????????????????????????️???? (@dsegoviaatienza) January 10, 2021
Este domingo, Casado salió en todos los medios pala en mano, retirando la nieve de los accesos de varios centros de salud madrileños (por cierto, ya hemos visto cómo quedó uno de ellos).
Relacionada: Casado coge la pala para quitar nieve y desata una avalancha de bromas: "Hernia de populismo"
Pero el postureo no le ha salido gratis a Casado y gracias a los tuiteros, todos hemos sacado algo positivo: una buena sesión de risas con sus memes.
— Dolors Boatella (@DolorsBoatella) January 11, 2021
En 1911 Roald Amundsen lograba llegar al Polo Sur gracias al esfuerzo titánico de Pablo Casado. pic.twitter.com/uH2f2BQYhj
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) January 11, 2021
Pablo Casado pic.twitter.com/pA8f2LRL75
— le frère 2 ???? (@lefrre21) January 10, 2021
Ayudáis chavales?
Nooooo pic.twitter.com/bH2mESrWXw
— Limovnik???? (@SChiringuitos) January 10, 2021
— ✌☝ (@VI88653446) January 10, 2021
— Escombrite (@Elescombro) January 10, 2021
— enanitochinao (@juancarlosseva) January 10, 2021
— Olalá de fua (@olaladefua) January 10, 2021
— SR.VEGETAL (@mejorchef) January 10, 2021
— Grouchico (@El_Grouchico) January 10, 2021
— Mortadela (@MortaSiciliana) January 10, 2021
— Emi ???????? (@la_frantxute) January 10, 2021
— Alejandro (@alelitooo) January 10, 2021
— Emi ???????? (@la_frantxute) January 10, 2021
— Alí (@Errekaor3) January 10, 2021
¡VIVEN! pic.twitter.com/sHDwWG32cb
— AGUILAR ALBA Ⓜ (@aguilaralba10) January 11, 2021
— Eleven (@RareEleven) January 10, 2021
— The Raven (@the_raven77) January 10, 2021
Pablo Casado aka MR.Plow pic.twitter.com/KwyGSzSxSg
— ????Gᴀʟᴀxʏᵃⁿᵈʸ (@GAndroid_es) January 10, 2021
The Palawan. pic.twitter.com/tUfJYIA3BU
— DON KIJOTEAK (@DonKijoteak) January 11, 2021
Pedroche Almodóvar
Pala con ella.#pelisconpala pic.twitter.com/qVonGjIM4C
— ????????????????????????ꪜꪖꪶ꠸ꪖꪀ???????????????????????? (@J_Valian50) January 10, 2021
— The Raven (@the_raven77) January 11, 2021
PParches térmicos pic.twitter.com/Z8rnewwIKk
— BAINK - El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) January 11, 2021
Hace 38 años que empezó a emitirse Fraggle Rock, la genial serie donde aparecían los Curris, unos personajillos muy trabajadores. pic.twitter.com/LrlFMOuo5b
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) January 11, 2021
—¡Tuya!
—¡Tuya! pic.twitter.com/XVBkhETVuL
— Tecnología del botijo (@TecnoBotijo) January 10, 2021
La CAM el martes / la CAM hoy pic.twitter.com/o320ttovEy
— Analía Plaza (@lalalalia) January 10, 2021
¡Mr. Quitanieves! pic.twitter.com/0lUckNavDZ
— NoAbrasPaz (@noabraspaz) January 10, 2021
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) January 10, 2021
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) January 10, 2021
Pablo Casado hoy después de dar 4 paladas ayer. pic.twitter.com/qMFXjjfQNg
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) January 11, 2021
Pues con esto ya tengo el master de Paleontólogo. pic.twitter.com/VNXWtLx87J
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) January 10, 2021
⚠️
¡ACTUALIZAMOS 'POSTUREO EN LA NIEVE'!❄️
¡Pablo Casado entra en acción por méritos propios! Claro que sí, ¡machote!
????????????????????????????????????????
¡¡Moderno!! ???? pic.twitter.com/FHLGfKUnMQ
— Uиα ρєяѕσиα cυαlqυιєяα ۞ (@UnaPersona_____) January 10, 2021
-Alguien sabe cómo se enciende esto? pic.twitter.com/IySwFUSu0f
— Supel Latón ???? (@Supel_Laton) January 10, 2021
Fijarze bien. pic.twitter.com/p8UtomAmID
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) January 10, 2021
Postureo pic.twitter.com/3yQVKYHBq0
— Mulo (@AbreCesar23) January 10, 2021
— Bender El Que Ofende (@BenderOfuscado) January 10, 2021
-Ahí está! Vamos a sacarlo.
-Se van a cagar estos rojos... pic.twitter.com/jJBGDlK2DC
— Supel Latón ???? (@Supel_Laton) January 11, 2021
— Eleven (@RareEleven) January 10, 2021
Otro más ???????????? pic.twitter.com/VuJrA0IzQ9
— José ||*|| ????️ (@penixindepe) January 10, 2021
— Tito R.???? (@titor41) January 10, 2021
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) January 10, 2021
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>