Nevada en Madrid Los memes más tronchantes del postureo de Pablo Casado quitando nieve con una pala

Después de ver al Pablo Casado agricultor, al Pablo Casado científico, al Pablo Casado ganadero e incluso al Pablo Casado modelo, ahora llega el Pablo Casado quitanieves. Como no hay que desaprovechar el ejemplo, el vicepresidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado, también se sumó a lo de la pala. Y es que nunca es una mala oportunidad para marcarse un postureo para los que llaman 'populistas' a todo el mundo.

Este domingo, Casado salió en todos los medios pala en mano, retirando la nieve de los accesos de varios centros de salud madrileños (por cierto, ya hemos visto cómo quedó uno de ellos).

Pero el postureo no le ha salido gratis a Casado y gracias a los tuiteros, todos hemos sacado algo positivo: una buena sesión de risas con sus memes.
