De vez en cuando nos viene un gran temporal, o un terremoto, una pandemia o una ola de incendios, y entonces aparecen ellos y ellas: los militares de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias. Y nos sacan las castañas del fuego.
Lo recordábamos durante el temporal de 2018, cuando en la AP-6 se vivió una noche de pesadilla, y ahora lo hemos vuelto a ver, con la gran nevada dejada por el temporal Filomena.
Gracias a los militares de la #UME por vuestro excelente trabajo hoy en el #Hospital Central de la Defensa-Centro Sanitario de Vida y Esperanza, al servicio de los ciudadanos ante la difícil situación por el temporal #Filomena pic.twitter.com/1HBtCIaUP8
— Amparo Valcarce ???????? (@AmparoValcarce1) January 9, 2021
Ahora todos aplauden esta unidad del Ejército, creada por acuerdo del Consejo de Ministros el 7 de octubre de 2005 por iniciativa de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. Pero parece que no todos recuerdan la feroz oposición que tuvo por parte del Partido Popular. Y es que, como con el divorcio, el aborto, la ley del tabaco o, recientemente, la eutanasia, parece que históricamente el PP siempre está en el lado equivocado.
El exdirector general de la Guardia Civil y exdiputado del PP Arsenio Fernández de Mesa la calificó entonces de "capricho faraónico de Zapatero" y aseguro que España no estaba para esos "despilfarros". El diputado del PP y portavoz en la Comisión de Interior en el Congreso, Ignacio Cosidó, por su parte lo calificó de "instrumento inventado".
Los propios tuiteros se han encargado de recordárnoslo en las últimas horas:
Nunca está de más recordar la bilis que soltó el PP con la creación de la UME: "Un capricho faraónico". "Un despilfarro". "Un instrumento inventado por Zapatero". Hoy, como buenos hipócritas, callan.
— Ivanjode (@Ivanjode) January 11, 2021
El PP y su relación con la @UMEgob en el tiempo. #Madrid #FilomenaMadrid #Filomena #UME #Ayuso #Aguado #Almeida pic.twitter.com/TAwWw0mvKR
— Nacho ???????? (@nas2meetu) January 12, 2021
Así hablaba el PP de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias:
-El "caprichito faraónico" de Zapatero.
-"Instrumento inventado" de Zapatero.
-Un "despilfarro".
Vaya vaya... @populares #UME pic.twitter.com/kSwvNhCx77
— Juan Miguel Garrido (@Juanmi_News) January 9, 2021
La UME fue creada en 2005 por el primer Gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. Desde el PP de Santiago Abascal intentaron boicotearla llamándola "capricho faraónico" e "instrumento inventado". https://t.co/etfFziNp14
— Rubén Sánchez (@RubenSanchezTW) January 9, 2021
Paro no era el pp el que despreciaba a la UME cuando se creó?
— miramiwevo???????? (@miramiwevo) January 12, 2021
Friendly reminder: La UME la creó el gobierno de Zapatero y con el PP radicalmente en contra. https://t.co/g3kwUQI5dz
— Enrique ???????? (@eenrikegarcia) January 12, 2021
