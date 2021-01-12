Diario Público
Nevada en Madrid "Capricho faraónico de Zapatero" y otras cosas que decía el PP de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias

De vez en cuando nos viene un gran temporal, o un terremoto, una pandemia o una ola de incendios, y entonces aparecen ellos y ellas: los militares de la Unidad Militar de Emergencias. Y nos sacan las castañas del fuego.

Lo recordábamos durante el temporal de 2018, cuando en la AP-6 se vivió una noche de pesadilla, y ahora lo hemos vuelto a ver, con la gran nevada dejada por el temporal Filomena.

Ahora todos aplauden esta unidad del Ejército, creada por acuerdo del Consejo de Ministros el 7 de octubre de 2005 por iniciativa de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. Pero parece que no todos recuerdan la feroz oposición que tuvo por parte del Partido Popular. Y es que, como con el divorcio, el aborto, la ley del tabaco o, recientemente, la eutanasia, parece que históricamente el PP siempre está en el lado equivocado.

El exdirector general de la Guardia Civil y exdiputado del PP Arsenio Fernández de Mesa la calificó entonces de "capricho faraónico de Zapatero" y aseguro que España no estaba para esos "despilfarros". El diputado del PP y portavoz en la Comisión de Interior en el Congreso, Ignacio Cosidó, por su parte lo calificó de "instrumento inventado".

Los propios tuiteros se han encargado de recordárnoslo en las últimas horas:
