Este domingo pasado en medio de la nevada, los españoles contemplamos el gesto totalmente desinteresado y para nada populista, de Pablo Casado cogiendo una pala y arrancándose a quitar nieve ante las cámaras (el resultado fue un poco allá, pero bueno la
publicidad intención es lo que cuenta).
Lo que la escenita sí nos reportó a todos fue una buena ración de risas a base de memes. Ahora hemos conocido uno más en versión vídeo. Uno muy especial del tuitero @M_de_Villena compartido por @GeorgeKplan. Un vídeo para tirarse por el suelo con Casado convertido en Mister Quitanieves.
ESTOY LLORANDO POR LOS SUELOS con esto de @M_de_Villena
MISTER QUITANIEVES. pic.twitter.com/5dB5J2WyBS
— George Kaplan (@GeorgeKplan) January 11, 2021
En las redes han sido unánimes y han calificado esta obra de arte del humor audiovisial, basada en el capítulo de Los Simpson con Homer como Mr. Quitanieves, con palabras como "maravilla", "oro" o "genialidad":
???????????????? pero qué maravilla es esta ??!!!
— Txu_Za (@txu_za) January 11, 2021
JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA
— ????Pucho ???????????? (@puchovic) January 12, 2021
— Gallafa Jones (@gallafajones) January 11, 2021
— Pati Gregor ???? (@Patikool) January 12, 2021
Buenísimo
— pilar Caballero /❤️ (@pilarcaballero2) January 11, 2021
Que no puedo parar de reírme socorro
— carla odinson ϟ (@paintingthewind) January 11, 2021
Esto es oro pic.twitter.com/Y2Y8K44srR
— Alex Rodríguez (@Botx0) January 11, 2021
Pero que puta maravilla acabo de ver?
— MonsieurX ???? (@Identico10) January 11, 2021
