Diario Público
Diario Público

Nevada en Madrid "¿Pero qué maravilla es esta?": el descacharrante vídeo de Casado como 'Míster Quitanieves' que se ha hecho viral

Por

Este domingo pasado en medio de la nevada, los españoles contemplamos el gesto totalmente desinteresado y para nada populista, de Pablo Casado cogiendo una pala y arrancándose a quitar nieve ante las cámaras (el resultado fue un poco allá, pero bueno la publicidad intención es lo que cuenta).

Lo que la escenita sí nos reportó a todos fue una buena ración de risas a base de memes. Ahora hemos conocido uno más en versión vídeo. Uno muy especial del tuitero @M_de_Villena compartido por @GeorgeKplan. Un vídeo para tirarse por el suelo con Casado convertido en Mister Quitanieves.

En las redes han sido unánimes y han calificado esta obra de arte del humor audiovisial, basada en el capítulo de Los Simpson con Homer como Mr. Quitanieves, con palabras como "maravilla", "oro" o "genialidad":
En este artículo