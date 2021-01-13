Diario Público
Almeida El PP alaba las acciones de Almeida durante el temporal de nieve y los tuiteros se mofan

El Partido Popular ha alabado a través de su cuenta de Twitter la labor del alcalde de Madrid, José Lusis Martínez Almeida, ante la caótica llegada del temporal de nieve, Filomena. El partido ha llenado de adjetivos las letras de: "Vamos Almeida", comos si de una regla mnemotécnica se tratara.

Los usuarios de Twitter han contestado al mensaje con ingeniosas respuestas apostando que la V de "valiente" es en realidad la V de "vaguear", la A de "amiguismo" o la M de "mediocridad".

Los tuiteros no han escatimado en adjetivos alternativos:

Tampoco ha faltado el recordatorio, usando el mismo juego, sobre que el partido huele más a Caja B y otros casos de corrupción que a colaboración ciudadana.

Para las imágenes de Almeida en un mano a mano con la nieve, como tantos otros, madrileños también ha habido contestación.
