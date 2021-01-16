Diario Público
Diario Público

Guisantes con moho y seis horas sin luz: dos pacientes del Zendal denuncian las condiciones en las que está el hospital de pandemias de Ayuso

Por

Las críticas al Hospital Isabel Zendal continúan. Esta vez no son los profesionales sanitarios los que han mostrado su desaprobación al proyecto de Isabel Díaz Ayuso, sino los propios pacientes, que han difundido algunos vídeos en las redes sociales mostrando las condiciones en las que están ingresados.

El más llamativo es el de un hombre que muestra en un vídeo un el menú con el que son alimentados. "Guisantes con moho", dice el paciente de covid-19, mientras enfoca a un plato de plástico en el que se aprecia una capa extraña sobre los guisantes con jamón.

Carmen Jiménez, otra paciente del hospital, ha publicado un vídeo en redes sociales que se ha hecho viral en el que ha narrado la mala experiencia que es estar ingresada en este centro. La mujer cuenta cómo algunos sectores han estado durante más de seis horas sin luz y denuncia la falta de explicaciones desde la dirección.

"Esto no es un hospital, es una estructura", lamenta Jiménez, para agradecer "al equipo sanitario" el esfuerzo que están haciendo por sacar adelante a los pacientes ingresados.