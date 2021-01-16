Diario Público
Criticar a Carmena en la oposición y "ponerse en marcha una semana después de la nevada" cuando gobierna: Villacís queda retratada por un tuitero

Begoña Villacís, primera teniente de alcalde de Madrid y líder de Ciudadanos en la capital, ha vivido en sus carnes una revisión a su hemeroteca de tuits en la que no sale bien parada.

A raíz de la intensa nevada que vivió España la semana pasada con el temporal que trajo Filomena, la suspensión de las clases presenciales hasta nueva orden para reparar y revisar posibles daños en los centros de Madrid, ha llevado a encontrar tuits en los que Villacís, desde la oposición a Manuela Carmena, criticaba la gestión de Ahora Madrid.

Comparando dos tuis se aprecia cómo la política de Ciudadanos pedía responsabilidades por la tardanza en la actuación y el cierre de los centros durante una nevada en la capital, mientras que en uno más reciente anuncia medidas para la retirada de nieve varios días después de que el temporal causara estragos.

Las redes han compartido la crítica y han aportado más conversación al enfado.
