Twitter "El mejor gesto que vas a ver hoy"... o no: la épica imagen de Virginia Torrecilla levantando un trofeo tras superar un cáncer que casi oculta la prensa deportiva

Virginia Torrecilla of Atletico de Madrid and Amanda Sampedro of Atletico de Madrid receive the Supercopa trophy during the Supercopa de Espana Femenina, Final match, played between Levante UD and Atletico de Madrid at Municipal de Los Juegos Mediterraneos stadium on January 16, 2021 in Almeria, Spain. AFP7 / Europa Press 16/1/2021 ONLY FOR USE IN SPAIN
El Atlético de Madrid superó (0-3) este sábado al Levante y conquistó su primera Supercopa de España, primer título de la temporada en el fútbol femenino.

Al finalizar el encuentro, cuando el plantel se dispuso a recoger el trofeo de campeonas, el equipo no se quiso olvidar de su compañera Virginia Torrecilla, de baja por estar operada de un tumor cerebral.

La imagen, que ha emocionado a las redes, también ha servido para poner perspectiva sobre el fútbol y el tratamiento en los medios. Si Sergio Ramos volviera a pisar el césped después de superar un cáncer, ¿tendría la misma repercusión?
