El Atlético de Madrid superó (0-3) este sábado al Levante y conquistó su primera Supercopa de España, primer título de la temporada en el fútbol femenino.
Al finalizar el encuentro, cuando el plantel se dispuso a recoger el trofeo de campeonas, el equipo no se quiso olvidar de su compañera Virginia Torrecilla, de baja por estar operada de un tumor cerebral.
La imagen, que ha emocionado a las redes, también ha servido para poner perspectiva sobre el fútbol y el tratamiento en los medios. Si Sergio Ramos volviera a pisar el césped después de superar un cáncer, ¿tendría la misma repercusión?
Pregunta sería:
¿Por qué esta foto no es portada hoy en ningún diario deportivo? pic.twitter.com/pQqJaRpKQU
— Ennio Sotanaz (@Enniosotanaz) January 17, 2021
Virginia Torrecilla, una de las mejores futbolistas de España, estaba operándose de un tumor cerebral hace unos meses.
Si esta imagen con el primer trofeo no está en las portadas, con su historia y lo que representa, es que se ha perdido el criterio definitivamente. pic.twitter.com/V8jArzbDIq
— Mamen Hidalgo (@Mamen_Hidalgo) January 17, 2021
No aprenden ????
— Ana Bernal-Triviño (@anaisbernal) January 17, 2021
???????? Lo de Amanda Sampedro con Virginia Torrecilla es el mejor gesto que vas a ver hoy...pic.twitter.com/xb8RN42l9Y
— Carrusel Deportivo (@carrusel) January 16, 2021
Amanda Sampedro y Virginia Torrecilla, operada de un tumor en mayo, levantan juntas la supercopa. Aúpa Atleti, vivan las chicas de @atletiFemenino pic.twitter.com/Lw7V8ihdOk
— Anita Botwin ???? (@AnitaBotwin) January 17, 2021
???? Cuando un equipo vale más que cualquier título
???? Virginia Torrecilla (@VirginiiiaTr) levanta al cielo el trofeo como campeonas de la #Supercopa pic.twitter.com/rt74V82ten
— RTVE Deportes (@deportes_rtve) January 16, 2021
