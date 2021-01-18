Diario Público
Diario Público

La aplaudida respuesta de Ana Milán a Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada por su comentario sobre ricos y pobres

Por

Si por algo se caracteriza Ana Milán es por tener pocos pelos en la lengua, tanto en redes sociales como en televisión. La actriz de 'Física o Química' ha contestado a unas polémicas declaraciones de la diseñadora Ágatha Ruiz, que se ha convertido en trending topic por una entrevista en la revista Telva de 2017.

La respuesta de Milán al titular de la entrevista "Mis hijos nunca supieron si eran ricos o pobres" no tardado en hacerse viral.

Un mensaje que ha levantado los aplausos en la red social de Twitter.

Los tuiteros tampoco han dudado en tratar de aclarar a la diseñadora los conceptos de riqueza y probeza.

Sin embargo, la valenciana también ha salido en defensa de la diseñadora después de que un usuario se refiriera a ella como "mujer de", en alusión al director El Español, Pedro J. Ramírez.
En este artículo