La aplaudida respuesta de Ana Milán a Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada por su comentario sobre ricos y pobres

Si por algo se caracteriza Ana Milán es por tener pocos pelos en la lengua, tanto en redes sociales como en televisión. La actriz de 'Física o Química' ha contestado a unas polémicas declaraciones de la diseñadora Ágatha Ruiz, que se ha convertido en trending topic por una entrevista en la revista Telva de 2017.
La respuesta de Milán al titular de la entrevista "Mis hijos nunca supieron si eran ricos o pobres" no tardado en hacerse viral.
Ágatha, cariño, si hubieran sido pobres sí se hubieran dado cuenta... pic.twitter.com/p1jbHzydQm
— ANA MILÁN (@_ANAMILAN_) January 17, 2021
Un mensaje que ha levantado los aplausos en la red social de Twitter.
Lo mejor que he leído hoy https://t.co/WV9nQiN3T2
— Maruja Desesperada (@MarujaDesespera) January 17, 2021
Muy fan de la respuesta pic.twitter.com/ivHJ253PoX
— yeray???????????????????????? (@yeray_mr) January 17, 2021
Los tuiteros tampoco han dudado en tratar de aclarar a la diseñadora los conceptos de riqueza y probeza.
Igual si les hubiesen cortado la luz más de 100 días como a los de la Cañada, algo habrían sospechado, no?
— Cara Noroeste ????️???? (@ci_cara) January 17, 2021
Me recuerda a esta escena de El Aviador: https://t.co/DErcz9ApfT
— RE5CEPT (@Luis49Valera) January 17, 2021
Sin embargo, la valenciana también ha salido en defensa de la diseñadora después de que un usuario se refiriera a ella como "mujer de", en alusión al director El Español, Pedro J. Ramírez.
Pues fíjate, ahí difiero. Ella tiene una carrera independiente, puede que te guste o no. Pero Ágatha es Agatha sin necesidad de ser mujer de nadie.
Un saludo
— ANA MILÁN (@_ANAMILAN_) January 17, 2021
