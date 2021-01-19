Diario Público
Los inesperados y adorables encuentros entre los fotógrafos de naturaleza y sus sujetos

A menudo vemos fotógrafos de la vida salvaje intentando colarse en el ecosistema e intimidad de las especies en busca de los mejores planos. Pero, ¿qué ocurre cuando son los animales los que invaden el espacio de los cámaras?

Joaquim Campa, es un aficionado a recopilar este tipo de momentos en hilos de Twitter para compartirlos con el mundo. 

Algunos animales parecen querer ayudar con un buen primer plano, mientras que otros quieren manejar la cámara ellos mismos.

Aunque no todo iba a ser adorable y divertido, ser fotógrafo de la vida salvaje tiene sus peligros, como tener que salir corriendo cuando el peligro está demasiado cerca.

 
