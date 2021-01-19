Los inesperados y adorables encuentros entre los fotógrafos de naturaleza y sus sujetos

A menudo vemos fotógrafos de la vida salvaje intentando colarse en el ecosistema e intimidad de las especies en busca de los mejores planos. Pero, ¿qué ocurre cuando son los animales los que invaden el espacio de los cámaras?
Animals interrupting wildlife photographers. A thread:
1. ???? Dan Dinu pic.twitter.com/FYfohHAucq
— Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) January 17, 2021
Algunos animales parecen querer ayudar con un buen primer plano, mientras que otros quieren manejar la cámara ellos mismos.
20.
???? Getty/Westend61 pic.twitter.com/a66ehXbMlj
— Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) January 17, 2021
22. pic.twitter.com/BB1jRbGB8b
— Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) January 17, 2021
35. pic.twitter.com/8qYUwLShhB
— Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) January 17, 2021
Aunque no todo iba a ser adorable y divertido, ser fotógrafo de la vida salvaje tiene sus peligros, como tener que salir corriendo cuando el peligro está demasiado cerca.
— Joaquim Campa (@JoaquimCampa) January 17, 2021
