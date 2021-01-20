Diario Público
"Iturgaiz está mutando en Rajoy": el líder del PP vasco entra en bucle y se cortocircuita ante la prensa

Se supone que los políticos tienen un verbo fácil, un discurso fluido, estructurado y ordenado, bien construido a partir de mensajes sencillos, claros y directos. Obligados a hablar en público, se supone también que han desarrollado cierta capacidad para transmitir y para comunicar. ¿Seguro? Carlos Iturgaiz, presidente del PP vasco, ese día no debió de ir a clase.

Este pasado martes Iturgaiz compareció ante los medios para valorar la polémica sobre la ampliación o la reducción del toque de queda en Euskadi y el diferente criterio al respecto que han mostrado el Gobierno central y algunos Ejecutivos autonómicos, entre ellos el de Euskadi. El líder conservador iba a dar su opinión, pero algo ocurrió y de repente entró en bucle, o se cortocircuitó si prefieren, entre dudas, titubeos y la diferencia entre "acortar" y "alargar" (a lo Barrio Sésamo, ¿se acuerdan de Coco y lo de cerca y lejos?). Lo mejor será que lo escuchen.

Con lo fácil que hubiera sido utilizar los verbos reducir y ampliar. En fin, que no es la primera vez que le pasa a esto a Iturgaiz, más inclinado de lo recomendable a perder el hilo cuando habla en público.

Ya supondrán que parte de la legión tuitera no ha podido pasar por alto este épico momento del líder del PP vasco. Como bien dice un tuitero, Iturgaiz está mutando en Rajoy.
