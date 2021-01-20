El lunes vimos la tremenda liada que se formaba el vicepresidente de Andalucía, Juan Marín, para justificar que en esa comunidad se permita salir de la provincia para esquiar (con forfait) o cazar pese al cierre perimetral por la covid. Una medida dificil de comprender, que se entiende aún menos desde que Marín la explicó en la Cadena Ser.
Pero ante medidas difíciles de entender, lo mejor son las risas. El actor de doblaje y guionista Alfredo Díaz, también creador de vídeos humorísticos doblados por él, ha publicado un desternillante video titulado: 'Rambo en Sierra Nevada'.
En su canal de Youtube tiene muchos otros vídeos, todos para tirarse por el suelo de risa, incluidos otros dos siguiendo la serie de Rambo en Sierra Nevada:
