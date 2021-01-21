Diario Público
Toma de posesión de Biden Cuatro minutos de rap para resumir cuatro años de Trump: el brutal temazo de Álvaro Carmona en 'El Intermedio'

"Al noreste, en Nueva York, crecía y vivía sin hacer mucho caso a la Policía. Comencé desde abajo, sólo tenía mi inteligencia. Mi esfuerzo, mi trabajo y varios millones en herencia". Es parte del brutal rap de Álvaro Carmona en el programa El Intermedio, de La Sexta, dedicado al ya expresidente de EEUU, Donald Trump.

Álvaro Carmona, que ya nos ha dedicado joyas del humor en forma de canción, como "Me lo tiro", "Me he puesto tetas" (Berto & The Border Boys) o raps como el dedicado al rey Juan Carlos I, vuelve ahora con otro temazo.

Un rap que deja frases para el recuerdo, como la siguiente: "Un día me dije, voy a ser presidente, con la estrategia más loca de la historia de occidente: que currantes de Texas y granjeros de Kansas se identifiquen con un millonario de Manhattan".
