Se acabó la pesadilla. Desde este miércoles, Joe Biden es el presidente de EEUU y, lo más importante, Donald Trump ya no lo es. EEUU ha comenzado la era Biden con el Gobierno más diverso de la historia del país, tras una etapa nefasta de trumpismo que ha dejado al país más dividido que nunca, con unas desigualdades sociales y raciales récord y con 400.000 muertos por coronavirus.
Trump se marchó con el mismo estilo que ha gobernado y lejos de agachar la cabeza tras el escándalo vivido en el Capitolio, se ha despedido asegurando que volverá "de algún modo", volviendo a insistir en "el fraude electoral" que lleva agitando sin prueba alguna desde que fue evidente que había perdido las elecciones.
Los tuiteros no han querido dejar pasar la oportunidad de dedicarle un "hasta nunca":
Hasta nunca Donald Trump ????????????
— Monica CV (@MoniDR) January 20, 2021
Adiós discursos racistas, de odio y división, HASTA NUNCA DONALD TRUMP.
— araceli ramirez (@araceli03956935) January 20, 2021
Me encantó leer hoy, bye bye annoying orange #hastanuncatrump
— Nefelibata (@todaviaexisto) January 20, 2021
Y por supuesto, no ha faltado una ronda de memes para despedirnos de lo peor con lo mejor: con risas.
Twitter haz tu magia: pic.twitter.com/0IBXbvmi6t
— Roberto Martín (@robbhaifisch) January 20, 2021
— Roberto Martín (@robbhaifisch) January 20, 2021
— ????Gᴀʟᴀxʏᵃⁿᵈʸ (@GAndroid_es) January 20, 2021
El nuevo airforce One... pic.twitter.com/5NmkqAZlT8
— Franjolittle (@Franjorodowski) January 20, 2021
— Braulio (@Brantifasco) January 20, 2021
Donald #Trump y Melanialf. pic.twitter.com/axjPussomZ
— Roberto Martín (@robbhaifisch) January 20, 2021
— Dolors Boatella (@DolorsBoatella) January 20, 2021
— José ||*|| ????️(Pobles lliures) (@penixindepe) January 20, 2021
— ????????????????????????ꪜꪖꪶ꠸ꪖꪀ???????????????????????? (@J_Valian50) January 20, 2021
Donald Trump : Melania por lo menos estamos juntos y nos queremos !!
Melania Trump : pic.twitter.com/92bBkcw5CX
— Alejandro (@alelitooo) January 19, 2021
— paranoia in 72 (@paranoiain72) January 20, 2021
— Eᒪ ᗰᗩᑎᗪᗩEᑌᒪEᖇIᗩᑎO (@mancogido) January 20, 2021
Podías haber esperado a llegar al pueblo, no? pic.twitter.com/wtkMPAocJt
— ???????????????????? ™ (@Siempre_Tommy) January 20, 2021
Melania y Donald Trump llegando a Florida. pic.twitter.com/obuFoJoAI9
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) January 20, 2021
— Me Parthor Culo (@me_parthor) January 20, 2021
— Me Parthor Culo (@me_parthor) January 20, 2021
Grupo de Güasa pic.twitter.com/F1kfYmRm9f
— Me Parthor Culo (@me_parthor) January 20, 2021
-Bueno, Melania, vamos a casa. Aún podemos ser felices pic.twitter.com/5OfE9xwiID
— ᴇʟ ᴍᴏғᴇ ???????????????? (@MofetaEl) January 20, 2021
Madre mía, el jardinero... pic.twitter.com/eHpB9o8MNn
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) January 20, 2021
— enanitochinao (@juancarlosseva) January 20, 2021
— ???????????????????????????????? + ???? ???????????????????? (@NacheteZ_Ds) January 21, 2021
— sʏsᴛᴇᴍ ᴏғ ᴀ ᴄʟᴏᴡɴ (@SystemOfAClaun) January 20, 2021
— Magna Brush (@MagnaBrush) January 20, 2021
— enanitochinao (@juancarlosseva) January 20, 2021
— enanitochinao (@juancarlosseva) January 20, 2021
— Esteban Herencia (@EstebanMlg) January 20, 2021
— enanitochinao (@juancarlosseva) January 20, 2021
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) January 20, 2021
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) January 20, 2021
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>