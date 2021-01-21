Diario Público
Toma de posesión de Biden Los tuiteros dicen "hasta nunca" a Trump con una ronda de memes

Se acabó la pesadilla. Desde este miércoles, Joe Biden es el presidente de EEUU y, lo más importante, Donald Trump ya no lo es. EEUU ha comenzado la era Biden con el Gobierno más diverso de la historia del país, tras una etapa nefasta de trumpismo que ha dejado al país más dividido que nunca, con unas desigualdades sociales y raciales récord y con 400.000 muertos por coronavirus.

Trump se marchó con el mismo estilo que ha gobernado y lejos de agachar la cabeza tras el escándalo vivido en el Capitolio, se ha despedido asegurando que volverá "de algún modo", volviendo a insistir en "el fraude electoral" que lleva agitando sin prueba alguna desde que fue evidente que había perdido las elecciones.

Los tuiteros no han querido dejar pasar la oportunidad de dedicarle un "hasta nunca":

Y por supuesto, no ha faltado una ronda de memes para despedirnos de lo peor con lo mejor: con risas.

