¿Vestido o bolsa de basura? La prenda cuesta 540 euros, aunque ahora se encuentra rebajada

Hace unos días se hizo viral un mono de Ralph Lauren "con manchas de pintura" por 483 euros, y muchos tuiteros criticaron a la firma por utilizar elementos asociados a los trabajadores para vender prendas muy caras.

Ahora, la marca Nu London ha sacado un vestido que recuerda mucho a una bolsa de basura. Tampoco está gustando demasiado a los usuarios por el precio de la vestimenta, pues alcanza los 540 euros, aunque ahora está rebajado a 270 euros.

En su página web, la firma especifica que el vestido tiene "bolsillos delanteros asimétricos-cierre frontal con botones-forma de globo", aunque los internautas lo asemejan más con una bolsa de basura que con un vestido "en forma de globo".

Hasta la periodista Charlotte Hawkins ha mostrado su asombro por el precio del vestido.

If you’re short of style inspiration today you could always go for the ‘sleeveless balloon shirt dress’, in the sale at the moment for £242 (normally £485) but I’m sure you could rustle something up... ???? pic.twitter.com/FM7aYw7xGB

— Charlotte Hawkins (@CharlotteHawkns) January 19, 2021