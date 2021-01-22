¿Vestido o bolsa de basura? La prenda cuesta 540 euros, aunque ahora se encuentra rebajada

Hace unos días se hizo viral un mono de Ralph Lauren "con manchas de pintura" por 483 euros, y muchos tuiteros criticaron a la firma por utilizar elementos asociados a los trabajadores para vender prendas muy caras.
Ahora, la marca Nu London ha sacado un vestido que recuerda mucho a una bolsa de basura. Tampoco está gustando demasiado a los usuarios por el precio de la vestimenta, pues alcanza los 540 euros, aunque ahora está rebajado a 270 euros.
540 euros por un vestido que parece una bolsa de basura. Gastarte 500 euros pa ir vestido como ibas en el carnaval en el colegio,que siempre te hacían los trajes con una bolsa de basura y cartulinas. Bueno ahora veo los niños mejor disfrazados. Parece que ya no los hacen en clase
— ???????? (@parasitoosocial) January 20, 2021
En su página web, la firma especifica que el vestido tiene "bolsillos delanteros asimétricos-cierre frontal con botones-forma de globo", aunque los internautas lo asemejan más con una bolsa de basura que con un vestido "en forma de globo".
Hasta la periodista Charlotte Hawkins ha mostrado su asombro por el precio del vestido.
If you’re short of style inspiration today you could always go for the ‘sleeveless balloon shirt dress’, in the sale at the moment for £242 (normally £485) but I’m sure you could rustle something up... ???? pic.twitter.com/FM7aYw7xGB
— Charlotte Hawkins (@CharlotteHawkns) January 19, 2021
Como esta existen otras prendas que no triunfaron demasiado, como los pantalones que lanzó Gucci que simulaban estar manchados de verdín por 650 euros, o las medias rotas que lanzó la misma marca por 150 euros.
pantalon jean GUCCI con marcas falsas de césped en las rodillas por una GANGA de 650 euros!!!! pilas estan baratisimos pic.twitter.com/2c8NHBCvd0
— ElGranGre 2.0 (@brown_gregorio) September 21, 2020
La cantidad de medias Gucci que me he hecho y las he tirado a la basura pic.twitter.com/69aI27cXit
— cosito de la pizza (@elcosodelapizza) October 26, 2020
