"¿Cómo serían los Simpson si se hubieran creado en la URSS?": el hilo viral de la familia más famosa del mundo dibujada con un trazo soviético

Una de las series favoritas de la historia de la televisión ha sido objeto de debate tras hacerse viral una versión de sus personajes más que original. La famosa familia de Los Simpson, serie de animación por excelencia, ha aparecido en Twitter con un aspecto más bien soviético. La usuaria de Twitter @CathyOvtch nos trae de la mano de @prokky93 un hilo sobre cómo serían los personajes más populares de EEUU si hubieran sido creados por los principales animadores de la URSS.
¿Cómo serían los Simpsons si se hubieran creado en la URSS? Brutal este trabajo de @prokky93.
Cada imagen imita el estilo de distintos animadores soviéticos???? pic.twitter.com/FUde0bKANe
— Katia Ovchinnikova (@CathyOvtch) January 22, 2021
Os dejo algunas imágenes de referencia, para que veais el estilo de Boris Diojkin pic.twitter.com/oMDNuDnch4
— Katia Ovchinnikova (@CathyOvtch) January 22, 2021
Aquí, algunas imágenes creadas por Bardin, creador de una Caperucita Roja muy especial (aunque para especial, su abuela) pic.twitter.com/Oftxp1XIfd
— Katia Ovchinnikova (@CathyOvtch) January 22, 2021
Algunos personajes de Sahakyants pic.twitter.com/no97991LXr
— Katia Ovchinnikova (@CathyOvtch) January 22, 2021
Un poco de Nazarov pic.twitter.com/VUA4l8eDNG
— Katia Ovchinnikova (@CathyOvtch) January 22, 2021
Obra de referencia pic.twitter.com/MC0J7OXAaO
— Katia Ovchinnikova (@CathyOvtch) January 22, 2021
Un poco de Cherkassky pic.twitter.com/tvvNLgVnG5
— Katia Ovchinnikova (@CathyOvtch) January 22, 2021
