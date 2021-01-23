Diario Público
"¿Cómo serían los Simpson si se hubieran creado en la URSS?": el hilo viral de la familia más famosa del mundo dibujada con un trazo soviético

La familia Simpson en varias versiones.
Una de las series favoritas de la historia de la televisión ha sido objeto de debate tras hacerse viral una versión de sus personajes más que original. La famosa familia de Los Simpson, serie de animación por excelencia, ha aparecido en Twitter con un aspecto más bien soviético. La usuaria de Twitter @CathyOvtch nos trae de la mano de @prokky93 un hilo sobre cómo serían los personajes más populares de EEUU si hubieran sido creados por los principales animadores de la URSS.
