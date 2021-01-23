El repaso viral de Broncano a un "economista de palo" sobre Andorra y los impuestos en España

La reciente huida de otro youtuber a Andorra, cuya principal consecuencia es que pagará menos impuestos, ha abierto el debate sobre estos porcentajes en España y la consecuente comparativa con otros países europeos. Este viernes, David Broncano lo comentaba en el programa de La Vida Moderna y le añadía, como es habitual, el toque irónico que le caracteriza. Al parecer, algún economista "de palo" habría hecho unas comparaciones que a Broncano no le parecieron demasiado inteligentes y que el programa decidió clasificarlo como un episodio de Gente que se flipa.
Hoy, en un nuevo episodio de 'Gente que se flipa'...Opino sobre impuestos y Andorra.
→ https://t.co/mGUksoDqS2 pic.twitter.com/kaRVvKSbpo
— La Vida Moderna (@vidamoderna) January 22, 2021
"Ojalá España, en vez de ir por el camino del socialismo, hiciera como otros países que pagan pocos impuestos como Andorra o Estonia". Esta afirmación levantó los aplausos de Quequé e Ignatius e hizo que los locutores comenzaran a poner ejemplos sin sentido: "Como Luxemburgo", "Como Costa de Marfil", "Como la isla de Sentinel del Norte".
El vídeo, publicado por el programa en Twitter y que se hizo viral en pocas horas, ha levantado reacciones de todo tipo, tanto defendiendo al "economista del palo" como apoyando a Broncano. Aunque también destacan los piropos que les lanzaron a los humoristas.
Que Broncano es TT porque se rió del wolverine y este está llorando un montón por ello. Me meo.
— Nar (@Narya_Blackfyre) January 22, 2021
A Broncano le faltó decir que Wall Street Wolverine tiene de economista lo que Abascal tiene de currante.
— Unknown ???? (@h0m3r02) January 22, 2021
Hay que hallar una vacuna contra la Izquierda Movistar.
— David Breijo (@ArtanisD) January 22, 2021
Y lo bonito que es ver a tanto tieso defender el "neoliberalismo". Los nuevos negros negreros.
— TeseoJdM (@TeseoJdM) January 23, 2021
3 tontos muy tontos
— rAZrspeed (@ArzurSpeed81) January 22, 2021
David Broncano, hace que el facherio eche espumarajos por la boca y eso no tiene precio, bravo por él. pic.twitter.com/TXuznLNwJI
— Censurado (@JanoNano11) January 22, 2021
