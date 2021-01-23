Diario Público
El repaso viral de Broncano a un "economista de palo" sobre Andorra y los impuestos en España

David Broncano en La Vida Moderna
La reciente huida de otro youtuber a Andorra, cuya principal consecuencia es que pagará menos impuestos, ha abierto el debate sobre estos porcentajes en España y la consecuente comparativa con otros países europeos. Este viernes, David Broncano lo comentaba en el programa de La Vida Moderna y le añadía, como es habitual, el toque irónico que le caracteriza. Al parecer, algún economista "de palo" habría hecho unas comparaciones que a Broncano no le parecieron demasiado inteligentes y que el programa decidió clasificarlo como un episodio de Gente que se flipa.

Hoy, en un nuevo episodio de 'Gente que se flipa'...Opino sobre impuestos y Andorra.

"Ojalá España, en vez de ir por el camino del socialismo, hiciera como otros países que pagan pocos impuestos como Andorra o Estonia". Esta afirmación levantó los aplausos de Quequé e Ignatius e hizo que los locutores comenzaran a poner ejemplos sin sentido: "Como Luxemburgo", "Como Costa de Marfil", "Como la isla de Sentinel del Norte".

El vídeo, publicado por el programa en Twitter y que se hizo viral en pocas horas, ha levantado reacciones de todo tipo, tanto defendiendo al "economista del palo" como apoyando a Broncano. Aunque también destacan los piropos que les lanzaron a los humoristas.
