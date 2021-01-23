Diario Público
"¿Qué creéis que ha sucedido tras las imágenes del Teatro Barceló? Pues que hoy hay otra fiesta": asombro en redes por las colas para otra celebración

Las imágenes del pasado jueves en las que se podía ver a una multitud de jóvenes dándolo todo en el interior del madrileño Teatro Barceló están dando que hablar. Máxime cuando, como han captado algunos ciudadanos, las colas en las inmediaciones de la discoteca se han seguido produciendo. Las redes han manifestado ese malestar para con la jarana cayetana:

No todo ha sido denuncia, también ha habido espacio para el humor...