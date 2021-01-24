Diario Público
Twitter "Y luego te dicen que te compres una pala": las redes se ceban con la gestión de Ayuso por no usar nueve quitanieves cuando Madrid estaba paralizada

Este sábado se supo que la Comunidad de Madrid dejó sin usar nueve máquinas quitanieves en pleno temporal Filomena con la capital colapsada.

Mientras la UME, Murcia y Andalucía enviaban sus quitanieves a la capital para ayudar, el Gobierno de Ayuso dejó guardadas las máquinas, algo que ha sido muy criticado en redes sociales.

Como principal responsable, Ayuso ha sido apuntada en redes sociales como la culpable de la gestión, que tuvo a la capital totalmente paralizada durante varios días.
