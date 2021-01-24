Este sábado se supo que la Comunidad de Madrid dejó sin usar nueve máquinas quitanieves en pleno temporal Filomena con la capital colapsada.
Mientras la UME, Murcia y Andalucía enviaban sus quitanieves a la capital para ayudar, el Gobierno de Ayuso dejó guardadas las máquinas, algo que ha sido muy criticado en redes sociales.
La Comunidad de Madrid dejó sin usar nueve máquinas quitanieves durante el temporal Filomenahttps://t.co/eWhrVFbzKT
— Público (@publico_es) January 23, 2021
Como principal responsable, Ayuso ha sido apuntada en redes sociales como la culpable de la gestión, que tuvo a la capital totalmente paralizada durante varios días.
Y luego te dicen que te compres una pala. pic.twitter.com/wAPWGhM71i
— SR.VEGETAL (@mejorchef) January 23, 2021
La privatización de quitanieves en Madrid ha sido gloriosa: todos hemos visto el resultado.
— Antonio Papell (@Apapell) January 23, 2021
"Los quitanieves donde mejor están es en el bolsillo de los ciudadanos". https://t.co/3rE7glhpNF
— Hugo Martínez Abarca ???????????? (@hugomabarca) January 23, 2021
Los crímenes del capital son meros actos administrativos, decisiones de gestión. Son sistémicos.
"La Comunidad de Madrid dejó sin usar nueva quitanieves porque el servicio fue privatizado en noviembre pasado"https://t.co/iHwCaARrr0
— Raúl (@SanchezCedillo) January 23, 2021
"La Comunidad de Madrid dejó sin usar 9 quitanieves durante el temporal porque privatizó el servicio en noviembre" pic.twitter.com/qCX1ilcUk3
— Señorita Puri (@SenoritaPuri) January 23, 2021
La Comunidad de Madrid dejó sin usar nueve quitanieves durante ‘Filomena’ porque el servicio lo habían privatizado en noviembre.
????Gracias PP y C’s por hacernos cada vez más vulnerables y dilapidar los servicios públicos. https://t.co/AiPsTc7IJk
— Mónica García (@Monica_Garcia_G) January 23, 2021
No era 'Filomena', es Ayuso. https://t.co/GfD19pNlkW
— Pablo Fernández (@_PabloFdez_) January 23, 2021
