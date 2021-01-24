Un tuitero le saca los colores al economista neoliberal Juan Ramón Rallo: "Es una mezcla de Rivera con Roncero"

Un tuit ha mostrado las vergüenzas del economista de tinte neoliberal Juan Ramón Rallo. Un sólo tuit le ha bastado al tuitero @doctorojete para evidenciar la cara b del sistema económico que Rallo tanto propugna. Dos pantallazos, uno en el que el susodicho reivindica la libertad de los ciudadanos para comprar donde deseen, y otro en el que viene a constatar el hundimiento del comercio minorista, ejemplifican con tozuda claridad las miserias de la doctrina que Rallo predica:

How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/oHKLxKBqwb

— Ojete ???? (@doctorojete) January 22, 2021