Un tuit ha mostrado las vergüenzas del economista de tinte neoliberal Juan Ramón Rallo. Un sólo tuit le ha bastado al tuitero @doctorojete para evidenciar la cara b del sistema económico que Rallo tanto propugna. Dos pantallazos, uno en el que el susodicho reivindica la libertad de los ciudadanos para comprar donde deseen, y otro en el que viene a constatar el hundimiento del comercio minorista, ejemplifican con tozuda claridad las miserias de la doctrina que Rallo predica:
Un tuitero le saca los colores al economista neoliberal Juan Ramón Rallo: "Es una mezcla de Rivera con Roncero"
How it started How it's going pic.twitter.com/oHKLxKBqwb
— Ojete ???? (@doctorojete) January 22, 2021
Las reacciones, como es obvio, no se han hecho esperar:
— ???????????????????????? ???? ???? ???????????????????? ???????? ???????????????? (@GLo_fc) January 22, 2021
Cuando buscas en el diccionario la palabra bocachancla te sale esto pic.twitter.com/l5feJddvWC
— Yosi ????????✊ (@Mellamokresta) January 23, 2021
- Oye, chicos, sería bueno que estas navidades apoyarais al comercio local consumiendo allí en lugar de en grandes superficies.
- SOCORRO LOS COMUNISTAS VENEZOTARRAS ME ESTÁN OBLIGANDO. QUE VENGA SECURITAS DIRECT A PROTEGERME.
— like mexican crisps ???????? (@Nacho_Leteo) January 23, 2021
????????????????Este tio es una mezcla de rivera y roncero
— Sacavera folixera (@Oli73688765) January 23, 2021
Pues yo te digo dónde está. Decirle a la gente que compre en comercio local no es quitarle la libertad, es animarla a que compre en pequeños comercios. Lo que dice este señor mina ese discurso que podría favorecer a esos establecimientos y luego se queja de que se arruinan.
— RemetiendoTuis (@Kempa_11) January 23, 2021
