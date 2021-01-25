El emocionante reencuentro de Brutus y su familia: El perro que se escapó tras la explosión de Puerta de Toledo

Cuando las redes sociales se emplean bien, a veces ocurre la magia. Este es el caso de Brutus, un perro que se escapó tras el estruendo de la trágica explosión de gas en Puerta de Toledo el pasado 20 de enero, y que dejó cuatro muertos y varios heridos. El perro paseaba por las inmediaciones del edificio afectado junto a su dueña, Laura Fernández, cuando huyó asustado por el ruido.
Después la desaparición de Brutus y de buscar durante horas, Laura decidió pedir ayuda a los usuarios de Twitter y Facebook."Busco a mi perro, salio corriendo tras la explosión en Puerta de Toledo. Es muy pacífico", escribió Fernández en su red social.
Tras cuatro días de desesperación, Brutus fue encontrado por un grupo de voluntarios que se puso de acuerdo a través de las redes sociales para buscarlo. El emotivo reencuentro fue grabado en vídeo por sus rescatadores, en el que se puede ver a un contentísimo Brutus corriendo de nuevo hasta su familia.
Estoy llorando????????. 4 días después de la explosión en Puerta de Toledo (Madrid), han encontrado a Brutus, el perro que huyó asustado por la onda. Este es el momento en el que se reencuentra con su dueña.
Estaba en Delicias,asustado y
conbheridas en las almohadillas de tanto andar pic.twitter.com/ERwvgqtpdv
— Ibon Pérez (@ibonpereztv) January 24, 2021
Después de un comienzo de año tan intenso, nos merecíamos una historia con final feliz. Ahora Brutus esta en su casa descansando y cuidado por su familia.
Así está el perrín en casa.
Mirad sus ojazos y su mirada. pic.twitter.com/Bm6RT9Lvjo
— Ibon Pérez (@ibonpereztv) January 24, 2021
Sin duda, la satisfacción también es de las personas que se coordinaron para hacer que Brutus pudiese volver a su casa sano y salvo.
Esta gente lo ha encontrado. @Twitter y @Facebook han hecho magia juntando a gente solidaria.
Gracias por difundir el llamamiento. pic.twitter.com/gwk50sfEVL
— Ibon Pérez (@ibonpereztv) January 24, 2021
