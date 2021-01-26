La moda tiene caminos inescrutables. Por ejemplo, ser tendencia por ponerte un abrigo de plumas cubierto de ositos. Como lo leen. El pasado sábado, la presentadora Cristina Pedroche, publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una fotografía con este curioso abrigo (cazadora, anorak, plumas, pelliza o como lo quieran llamar):
Y a este abrigo lo vamos a llamar "El Cementerio de los Ositos". pic.twitter.com/WK1EqZPK3I
— Hank_Solo (@Hanky_solo) January 25, 2021
La foto se convirtió en tendencia y los memes han llegado (y son para partirse de risa):
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) January 25, 2021
Same energy??? pic.twitter.com/ChXUGTAG3j
— El Terrorista Muerto (@ajjjmmed) January 25, 2021
— ???????????????????????????? (@Tarantinto78) January 25, 2021
Me muerooooooo ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/FFrJbD4Nap
— GIGI (@GIGIalacuartava) January 25, 2021
— enanitochinao (@juancarlosseva) January 25, 2021
— ???? Bob Estropajo ???? (@BobEstropajo) January 25, 2021
Así mejor! ???? pic.twitter.com/AZ4Vn2k0Cv
— BAINK - El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) January 25, 2021
— sʏsᴛᴇᴍ ᴏғ ᴀ ᴄʟᴏᴡɴ (@SystemOfAClaun) January 25, 2021
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) January 25, 2021
Madre mía el abrigo de la Pedroche. pic.twitter.com/s1xKYUt4cL
— Christian Martin (@ZgzMartin) January 25, 2021
Con langostinos mola más Pedroche
???? pic.twitter.com/kIsGILDLBi
— ????????????????????????ꪜꪖꪶ꠸ꪖꪀ???????????????????????? (@J_Valian50) January 25, 2021
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) January 25, 2021
— BAINK - El Regreso (@SuperbainK_2) January 25, 2021
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) January 25, 2021
— Clint Piticlint (@ClintPiticlint) January 25, 2021
— Christian Martin (@ZgzMartin) January 25, 2021
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) January 25, 2021
— The Raven (@the_raven77) January 25, 2021
El abrigo de la alegría. pic.twitter.com/xfi94iTjr2
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) January 25, 2021
— мιℓℓι ναιиιℓℓα (@millivainilla) January 25, 2021
— Lucy Fer ???? (@Lucy____Fer) January 25, 2021
Una foto de Cristina Pedroche // Twitter pic.twitter.com/ZH2M3H3QjU
— Un gato musical (@FinaOstia) January 25, 2021
— Sheila Ljungberg ???????? (@SheilaLjungber) January 25, 2021
— Lluís Podall???? (@LluisPodall) January 25, 2021
— enanitochinao (@juancarlosseva) January 25, 2021
Ya yaaa.... ????????????????????????????????????Voy voy... pic.twitter.com/bdPvbcnwuY
— enanitochinao (@juancarlosseva) January 25, 2021
— Dios de la Panceta ???? (@PancetaDios) January 25, 2021
NADIE VA A HACER NADA POR ESOS OSITOS!!! pic.twitter.com/8w3CYmNmtt
— GIGI (@GIGIalacuartava) January 25, 2021
— José Antonio Delgado (@Torausui) January 25, 2021
— Alejandro (@alelitooo) January 25, 2021
Relacionada:
-"Ballena", "raspa": Pedroche responde a las continuas críticas sobre su aspecto físico
