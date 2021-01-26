Diario Público
La moda tiene caminos inescrutables. Por ejemplo, ser tendencia por ponerte un abrigo de plumas cubierto de ositos. Como lo leen. El pasado sábado, la presentadora Cristina Pedroche, publicó en su cuenta de Instagram una fotografía con este curioso abrigo (cazadora, anorak, plumas, pelliza o como lo quieran llamar):

La foto se convirtió en tendencia y los memes han llegado (y son para partirse de risa):

