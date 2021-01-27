Este martes, el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, subió a Instagram una foto trabajando en su despacho del Ayuntamiento. "Terminando de preparar el pleno de mañana. No omitimos nuestra responsabilidad frente a la gestión de un hecho histórico como fue #Filomena", asegura en su mensaje.
El alcalde, cultivando su cara de político moderado y responsable, después de que todos viéramos la más reaccionaria esta misma semana.
Relacionada: "Un día retira la placa a Indalecio Prieto y otro elimina la Dirección General de Igualdad: el ultra del Ayuntamiento de Madrid era Almeida"
En cualquier caso, se debe de haber olvidado de la querencia que tienen los tuiteros por los despachos de políticos. Es ver uno y no pueden resistir la tentación de hacer de las suyas. Lo saben bien políticos como Pedro Duque o José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero y también ultraderechistas como Santiago Abascal.
Estos son los memes más tronchantes de los tuiteros con la última foto de Almeida:
Tuister haz tu magia pic.twitter.com/LKp7xpoQjr
— ???????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????? (@toooeater) January 26, 2021
— ???????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????? (@toooeater) January 26, 2021
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) January 26, 2021
— Er Cuñao (@CunaoSinCotizar) January 26, 2021
— Darkbruenor (@Darkbruenor) January 26, 2021
Alfmeida pic.twitter.com/wjaewD4zKt
— TortillaMan ???? (@tortillaman_vk) January 26, 2021
— joan_bosco (@joanbosco01) January 26, 2021
— Madsen (@VictorEleDe) January 26, 2021
— Daniel (@Daniel38867402) January 26, 2021
— Satanislavsky (@Satanislavsky) January 26, 2021
— Pijus Magníficus (@nosti_j) January 26, 2021
— Ignominioso ???? (@MuyIgnominioso) January 26, 2021
— La nutria moteada (@Perenqun2) January 26, 2021
— Miarma en Madrid (@MiarmaEnMadrid) January 27, 2021
— Roberto Barroso ???? (@Zarok_) January 26, 2021
— SATURN0 ???? #TodosConAitor (@Estereofante) January 26, 2021
— Sheila Ljungberg ???????? (@SheilaLjungber) January 26, 2021
— Runnercervecero (@Runnercervecero) January 26, 2021
— Alejandro (@alelitooo) January 26, 2021
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) January 26, 2021
— Antoniojotami (@antoniojotami) January 26, 2021
YA SE HABRÁ HECHO pic.twitter.com/CQqavNfkKY
— El padre de AGUSTÍN JIMÉNEZ. (@AGUSTIJIMENEZ) January 26, 2021
— Roberto Martín (@robbhaifisch) January 26, 2021
— Neiman (@neimanbat) January 26, 2021
La dolorosa realidad. pic.twitter.com/Xdpxb6HclP
— MelOso Polar (@MelosoPolar) January 26, 2021
— Mr. Unfollow (@MrUnfollow1) January 26, 2021
— Bruss Willis Conpelo (@bruss_guilis) January 26, 2021
— Bbxtrix (@bbxtrix2) January 26, 2021
— Albert (@AlbertSpain) January 26, 2021
— Davinia No Se Qué (@daviniaconuve) January 26, 2021
— ✌☝ (@VI88653446) January 26, 2021
Jugamos ??? pic.twitter.com/TCQPtFp0w9
— Las Pilis (@PilisLas) January 26, 2021
Pues aquí me quedo que pa eso hay un despacho. pic.twitter.com/ouoOk7WGUH
— TortillaMan ???? (@tortillaman_vk) January 26, 2021
