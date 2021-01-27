Diario Público
Twitter Los memes más geniales de Almeida trabajando en su despacho del Ayuntamiento de Madrid

Este martes, el alcalde de Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, subió a Instagram una foto trabajando en su despacho del Ayuntamiento. "Terminando de preparar el pleno de mañana. No omitimos nuestra responsabilidad frente a la gestión de un hecho histórico como fue #Filomena", asegura en su mensaje.

El alcalde, cultivando su cara de político moderado y responsable, después de que todos viéramos la más reaccionaria esta misma semana.

Relacionada: "Un día retira la placa a Indalecio Prieto y otro elimina la Dirección General de Igualdad: el ultra del Ayuntamiento de Madrid era Almeida"

En cualquier caso, se debe de haber olvidado de la querencia que tienen los tuiteros por los despachos de políticos. Es ver uno y no pueden resistir la tentación de hacer de las suyas. Lo saben bien políticos como Pedro Duque o José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero y también ultraderechistas como Santiago Abascal.

Estos son los memes más tronchantes de los tuiteros con la última foto de Almeida:
