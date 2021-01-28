Diario Público
Cuando se critica por criticar: el mensaje viral de una tuitera alucinando con las quejas a Sánchez por un tuit sobre los terremotos de Granada

Los terremotos que han sacudido Granada esta semana no han pasado desapercibidos en las redes sociales donde, además de levantarse la alarma social por el sobresalto de más de 40 terremotos la noche del martes, ha habido tiempo para las críticas absurdas y el humor.

Del criticar por criticar a la lluvia de memes. Así se ha hecho viral el mensaje de una tuitera alucinando con las quejas al presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, por un tuit de consolación tras los seísmos producidos en la provincia andaluza: "Varios terremotos hacen temblar Granada de nuevo esta noche. Me hago cargo de la preocupación de miles de personas. Es momento de mantener la serenidad y seguir las indicaciones de los servicios de emergencias. Confiemos en que pronto recuperen la normalidad".

Ha sido la expresión "hacerse de cargo" la que ha echado a volar la imaginación de los usuarios que han comparado al presidente con una especie de superhombre capaz de juntar las placas tectónicas.

O al menos, como político, fomentar el diálogo entre ellas.
