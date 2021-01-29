Diario Público
Memes Los tuiteros tunean los carteles de la campaña de Ciudadanos en Catalunya y el resultado es para tirarse por el suelo

Arranca la campaña electoral en Catalunya para el 14 de febrero y la Justicia ha anulado el decreto del Govern que aplazaba la convocatoria. Con la fecha ya fijada, lo que más ha dado que hablar en las últimas horas ha sido la campaña de un partido en concreto. Hablamos de los carteles de Ciudadanos.

En los carteles aparece el texto "vota abrazo" y debajo fotos de personas dándose un abrazo a sí mismos (en algún caso muy intenso):

Y es que el lema del partido de Arrimadas para estos comicios es: "Qué bonito sería volver a abrazarnos". Los tuiteros no han podido reprimir su ingenio y el cachondeo y los memes han florecido una vez más:
