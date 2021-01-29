Arranca la campaña electoral en Catalunya para el 14 de febrero y la Justicia ha anulado el decreto del Govern que aplazaba la convocatoria. Con la fecha ya fijada, lo que más ha dado que hablar en las últimas horas ha sido la campaña de un partido en concreto. Hablamos de los carteles de Ciudadanos.
#VotaAbrazo pic.twitter.com/hBMWlutnbf
— Eleven (@RareEleven) January 29, 2021
En los carteles aparece el texto "vota abrazo" y debajo fotos de personas dándose un abrazo a sí mismos (en algún caso muy intenso):
Vota Angina de pecho. pic.twitter.com/LfuPG2UvRR
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) January 29, 2021
Y es que el lema del partido de Arrimadas para estos comicios es: "Qué bonito sería volver a abrazarnos". Los tuiteros no han podido reprimir su ingenio y el cachondeo y los memes han florecido una vez más:
#votaabrazo pic.twitter.com/mOKrmWWgO6
— ????Bat-uitero???? (@Bat_uitero) January 29, 2021
#VotaAbrazo pic.twitter.com/XwJDJmg4fG
— The Raven (@the_raven77) January 29, 2021
#VotaAbrazo pic.twitter.com/rWCJqJuT2r
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) January 29, 2021
— El_TylerDurden ???????? (@El_TylerDurden) January 29, 2021
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) January 29, 2021
#VotaAbrazo pic.twitter.com/m6NPAqnvbR
— Carl Winslow (@CarlWinslou) January 29, 2021
#VotaAbrazo pic.twitter.com/aQOR8nDNli
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) January 29, 2021
#VotaAbrazo #VotaABraza pic.twitter.com/wF4CG05wos
— Foien (@Foienall) January 29, 2021
#VotaAbrazo pic.twitter.com/9kIidLj6gy
— Me llamo Mulo (@AbreCesar23) January 29, 2021
#votaabrazo pic.twitter.com/zYQ0XSIvVS
— Un gato musical (@FinaOstia) January 29, 2021
#votaabrazo pic.twitter.com/twjjexuNFL
— ????Bat-uitero???? (@Bat_uitero) January 29, 2021
— Emi ???????? (@la_frantxute) January 29, 2021
— The Raven (@the_raven77) January 29, 2021
Antes de la PCR anal / Después de la PCR anal #votaabrazo pic.twitter.com/guNycdAgXA
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) January 29, 2021
Umhhh... pic.twitter.com/wuRra9NRtI
— ???????????????????? ™ (@Siempre_Tommy) January 29, 2021
#VotaAbrazo pic.twitter.com/GhzM1ccCIC
— BAINK WORLD (@BainkWorld) January 29, 2021
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) January 29, 2021
Yo: Lo de Falangito con el perro es insuperable
Arrimadas: Sujétame el cubata#VotaAbrazo pic.twitter.com/MgUB7xTCUO
— Borinot (@Zangolotino4) January 29, 2021
#VotaAbrazo MMM huele a leche pic.twitter.com/HjrXr24MA3
— Elgandalfillo (@elgandalfillo) January 29, 2021
El que ha buscado la foto en Shutterstock, o es un troll o se ha esforzado poco... pic.twitter.com/JDarT8ahkx
— Chema García (@ugh_fm) January 29, 2021
#Votaabrazo pic.twitter.com/U8LCXyHqqD
— Sheila Ljungberg ???????? (@SheilaLjungber) January 29, 2021
Cuando te quedas dormio en un colchón hinchable y te levantas. pic.twitter.com/F33oSDEYwy
— Tuan (@____tuan) January 29, 2021
Solo puedes eliminar una. pic.twitter.com/0XOAZqBUtA
— Manuel de BCN (@Manuel_de_BCN) January 29, 2021
El responsable del #VotaAbrazo pic.twitter.com/BDfZte2PTL
— unmundolibre (@unmundolibre) January 29, 2021
Madre mía el Sevilla haciendo campaña con Ciutadans #Votaabrazo pic.twitter.com/LVIPUXEf55
— Mr.Wanchope (@WanchopeMr) January 29, 2021
Quien ha hecho lo de #votaabrazo pic.twitter.com/hdcjNBMaXH
— Mikel (@lizaldez) January 29, 2021
Cuando me pica la espalda y no llego #VotaAbrazo pic.twitter.com/TGcLNZAtHG
— Elidóneo (@SoyElidoneo) January 29, 2021
Una cosa así va a ser el abrazo#VotaAbrazo pic.twitter.com/t8QnpqOJJW
— CondeMacula (@Conde_Macula) January 29, 2021
Cuando eres muy fan de Ned Flanders, te das abracitos.#VotaAbrazo pic.twitter.com/78csQjWzts
— Bbxtrix (@bbxtrix2) January 29, 2021
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>