Girauta también trolea la campaña del abrazo de Ciudadanos (y se mofa de sí mismo) con una de sus fotos más míticas

La campaña de Ciudadanos titulada "Vota abrazo" no ha salido del todo bien. O ha salido perfecta, si el objetivo era visibilizar al partido de cara a las inminentes elecciones catalanas.
Tras utilizar unas fotografías procedentes de un banco de imágenes que no pueden usarse para fines políticos, las cartelas se han viralizado en redes y han sido víctimas de toda clase de bromas.
Incluso Juan Carlos Girauta, exmiembro del partido, ha bromeado sobre ellas y ha publicado en redes sociales su mítica foto sentado solo mezclado con uno de los carteles de campaña.
— Juan Carlos Girauta (@GirautaOficial) January 29, 2021
Durante el viernes se supo, además de las imágenes, que el lema del partido de Arrimadas para estos comicios es: "Qué bonito sería volver a abrazarnos". Los tuiteros no han podido reprimir su ingenio y el cachondeo y los memes han florecido una vez más.
Las imágenes que acompañan a la frase, de personas abrazándose a si mismas, han levantado igualmente revuelo en las redes sociales porque algunos entienden que apela al contacto físico en tiempos de covid.
