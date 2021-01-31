Diario Público
"Este girito libertario y derechoso no lo he visto venir": Huecco la lía en Twitter tras opinar sobre la marcha de El Rubius a Andorra

El traslado de El Rubius a Andorra, donde pagará menos impuestos por sus actividades en YouTube y Twitch, sigue generando ecos en las redes sociales.

Esta vez ha sido el turno de Huecco, músico conocido por canciones como Mirando al cielo, quiso dar su opinión a través de su cuenta de Twitter. En su publicación, el cantautor valora la publicación de El Rubius como un elemento que sirve para destapar "verdades muy incómodas para el sistema".

Tal fue el aluvión de comentarios negativos hacia él, que a las horas quiso volver a incidir en la cuestión, esta vez con un tono más conciliador respecto a pagar impuestos en España.

Pero ya era tarde, las redes fueron muy críticas con Huecco, que no es común verle opinar sobre cuestiones que le son ajenas.

