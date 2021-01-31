"Este girito libertario y derechoso no lo he visto venir": Huecco la lía en Twitter tras opinar sobre la marcha de El Rubius a Andorra

El traslado de El Rubius a Andorra, donde pagará menos impuestos por sus actividades en YouTube y Twitch, sigue generando ecos en las redes sociales.
Esta vez ha sido el turno de Huecco, músico conocido por canciones como Mirando al cielo, quiso dar su opinión a través de su cuenta de Twitter. En su publicación, el cantautor valora la publicación de El Rubius como un elemento que sirve para destapar "verdades muy incómodas para el sistema".
Pues @Rubiu5 lo he leído hasta el final... destapas verdades muy incómodas para el sistema ????????
El VicepresiNetflix del Gobierno no tiene ninguna autoridad moral para dar lecciones de nada... sirva lo tuyo para abrir el debate del arrase a impuestos que se viene en plena crisis. https://t.co/MDhlsE2S8Y
— HUECCO (@Huecco) January 30, 2021
Tal fue el aluvión de comentarios negativos hacia él, que a las horas quiso volver a incidir en la cuestión, esta vez con un tono más conciliador respecto a pagar impuestos en España.
Queridos haters y trolls ????????: pago desde siempre orgulloso todos mis impuestos en España ???????? ❤
Lástima q no se pueda marcar en la declaración la casilla de Sanidad/Educación/Limpieza...
Parte va a 6000 coches oficiales eco, 23 ministerios, chiringuitos...¿Y si reducimos Gasto????? https://t.co/O13geQyyHf
— HUECCO (@Huecco) January 31, 2021
Pero ya era tarde, las redes fueron muy críticas con Huecco, que no es común verle opinar sobre cuestiones que le son ajenas.
Huecco tienes el cráneo ídem https://t.co/fqHcO2AzFJ
— ????️ (@ivantgr) January 31, 2021
Este girito libertario y derechoso del autor de "Pa mi mulata, pa mi morena, pa que tú sientas mi ritmo en las piernas" no lo he visto venir. https://t.co/Q2DU53BMos
— Jesús (@gominismo) January 31, 2021
Imagina un sistema que sirviese para que no tuvieses que salir con la furgoneta a llevarle comida a nadie. Mr. Solidario. https://t.co/iMYKc6ioBd pic.twitter.com/n81Yi8jp5Q
— Napoleon Dainamait (@NapoDinamait) January 31, 2021
¿Tú no fuiste el que cobró 25.000 euros públicos por una gira que al final no hiciste? https://t.co/bIxFZQvSyE
— XI (@ACS__11) January 31, 2021
"Verdades incómodas para el sistema".
Está el Capital y la CEOE acojonadas ante su nuevo archienemigo: SuperRubius. https://t.co/6CK3Exld7o
— Terrorismo patronal (@RofegaRojo) January 31, 2021
Sí que está hueco, sí. https://t.co/cx1M0j0jRn
— Jorge Matías (@El__Yayo) January 31, 2021
