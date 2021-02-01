Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter "Menos postureo y más sueldos decentes": la respuesta viral de un médico residente al presidente de Andalucía

Por

Al presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, le ha salido el tiro por la culata al querer agradecer el trabajo de los sanitarios en la pandemia con un tuit. El dirigente publicó un vídeo en el que se le veía hablando con varias profesionales sanitarias de un hospital que le recibieron con aplausos.

"Se están dejando el alma por cuidar de la salud de los andaluces y tienen el reconocimiento de todos por su entrega y dedicación. El aplauso es nuestro. Muchas gracias a los profesionales que estáis salvando vidas en primera línea. ¡Vuestra labor es un orgullo!", señaló Moreno. Aunque rápidamente, el mensaje se le volvió a la contra.

"Mi sueldo base de médico residente de enero se queda en 869 euros jornada completa, pero gracias al aplauso de Juanma y demás políticos seguro que los que me alquilan piso y garaje me perdonan los 600 euros más 100 al mes". Con este escueto mensaje reprendía Jaime Lluch, un médico interno residente de Cádiz al presidente de la Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno.

El profesional sanitario afeó así al mandatario este acto que tildó de "postureo": "Menos postureo y más sueldos decentes a quienes dan la cara en la pandemia", agregó el joven. El mensaje acumula ya más de 9.000 retuits y 25.000 likes.

Además, el sanitario también ha querido especificar que el sueldo base neto que recibe son esos 869 euros por 140 horas mensuales, a los que hacía referencia mensuales. Por eso, el médico ha señalado que se ve obligado "a hacer otras 120 horas extra fuera de su horario laboral o en fines de semana para alcanzar un salario más digno".

 
En este artículo