A veces, en medio del griterío y la marrullería, en el Congreso de los Diputados aparece, como un rayo de sol, la buena dialéctica. Lo hemos visto en varias ocasiones, aunque tristemente no cunda el ejemplo.
Hoy nos ha llegado en forma de discurso del diputado de Más País, Íñigo Errejón (una vez más) a cuenta de los migrantes y el patriotismo, por cierto ante un hemiciclo semidesierto.
Relacionada: Hablemos claro: el verdadero racismo de la ultraderecha es la aporofobia
Un discurso "para enmarcar":
Esto de Errejón es para enmarcar.
(1/3) pic.twitter.com/a6SEYBXLJm
— Alex_????☭ (@LaDeseducacion) February 3, 2021
(2/3) pic.twitter.com/Y8arl129h4
— Alex_????☭ (@LaDeseducacion) February 3, 2021
Isabel Pozueta, de EH Bildu: "Voy a decir que son ustedes unos fascistas".
Los diputados de la CUP, EH Bildu y Más País plantan cara al discurso xenófobo planteado por Rocío de Meer, diputada de Vox. pic.twitter.com/Hks4uIU26E
— Público (@publico_es) February 3, 2021
(3/3) pic.twitter.com/0aCPdPaRfy
— Alex_????☭ (@LaDeseducacion) February 3, 2021
El mejor discurso en años, en ese Congreso
— Nirvana۞ (@ManuelG00133265) February 3, 2021
A la ultraderecha se la desarma con datos, argumentos y poniéndoles ante el espejo.
Rocío de Meer no sabía dónde meterse tras el discurso de Errejón. https://t.co/4INmc0pxow
— Diego FS (@DiegoFSRB) February 3, 2021
Que buena intervención ????
— Iria???? (@firemelon23) February 3, 2021
/ ya quisiera alguno del PP tener tal dialéctica
— Richarz Feynmanz (@rfeynmansss) February 3, 2021
— Rocio GomatoTrinidad???? (@RoGoTri) February 3, 2021
Aporofobia????
— jjm (@Libre86081873) February 3, 2021
