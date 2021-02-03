Diario Público
Diario Público

Sesión de Control El repaso para enmarcar de Errejón a Vox a cuenta del patriotismo

Por

A veces, en medio del griterío y la marrullería, en el Congreso de los Diputados aparece, como un rayo de sol, la buena dialéctica. Lo hemos visto en varias ocasiones, aunque tristemente no cunda el ejemplo.

Hoy nos ha llegado en forma de discurso del diputado de Más País, Íñigo Errejón (una vez más) a cuenta de los migrantes y el patriotismo, por cierto ante un hemiciclo semidesierto.

Relacionada: Hablemos claro: el verdadero racismo de la ultraderecha es la aporofobia

Un discurso "para enmarcar":
En este artículo