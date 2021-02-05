Buen marrón tiene Pablo Casado en el PP después de la confesión del extesorero del partido, Luis Barcenas...
Un día después de saltar la liebre, sin embargo, el líder del PP se desplazó hasta una granja en la localidad de Lleida como parte de la campaña catalana, como si nada hubiese pasado. Desde allí protagonizó una breve intervención en la que no permitió la presencia de periodistas.
No hubo preguntas pero sí trascendió una foto, que el propio PP envió a la prensa, firmada por David Mudarra: Pablo Casado sosteniendo a un lechón, al que parece acariciar.
–Mira, Pablo, esto es una granja.
–¿Y por qué me lo cuentas?
–Porcino lo sabias.
–Jajajajajajajaja
–Jajajajajajajaja pic.twitter.com/IOJiYuHEhI
— Craich (@ACraich) February 4, 2021
Los tuiteros no han podido resistirse a darle un poco de humor al asunto y han convertido la foto en el meme del día:
— gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) February 4, 2021
— ????Bat-uitero???? (@Bat_uitero) February 4, 2021
— Karakhan (@karakhan_) February 4, 2021
— Antoniojotami (@antoniojotami) February 4, 2021
- ¿Han dejado de chillar ya tus compañeros de partido, Pablo? pic.twitter.com/MhPTsc2XyK
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) February 4, 2021
— ????Bat-uitero???? (@Bat_uitero) February 4, 2021
— ????Bat-uitero???? (@Bat_uitero) February 4, 2021
Tranquila caja B del PP que nadie te va a hacer daño pic.twitter.com/e2DsSduPNj
— ????Bat-uitero???? (@Bat_uitero) February 5, 2021
— ????Bat-uitero???? (@Bat_uitero) February 4, 2021
— SirFrancisX ???????????? (@mentapolemic) February 4, 2021
???????? pic.twitter.com/v83ZB0r6Pl
— ????????????????????????ꪜꪖꪶ꠸ꪖꪀ???????????????????????? (@J_Valian50) February 4, 2021
Cómo le gusta que le acaricien el lomo! pic.twitter.com/zyV2OYJxi6
— caca de vaca (@absurddheces) February 4, 2021
"A ti te llamaré Cajabé" pic.twitter.com/xtGilCul8t
— Pablo Machuca (@ochinabos) February 4, 2021
— ???????? ???????????????????????????????????? ???????? (@toooeater) February 4, 2021
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) February 4, 2021
@GIGIalacuartava pic.twitter.com/vYNjP8hRpX
— Christian Martin (@ZgzMartin) February 4, 2021
— Madsen (@VictorEleDe) February 4, 2021
— Sr Chinaski (@SrChinaski1) February 4, 2021
— Christian Martin (@ZgzMartin) February 4, 2021
ÚLTIMA HORA ???? Pablo Casado podría estar sacándose un sueldo extra no declarado como niñera en una granja de cerdos. pic.twitter.com/B0Nla81fAP
— ???? Bob Estropajo ???? (@BobEstropajo) February 5, 2021
Ya puede poner en su CV que es veterinario. pic.twitter.com/6cgeLmA6WX
— Moe de Triana (@moedetriana) February 5, 2021
— Alfonso (@idiotasingracia) February 4, 2021
Duérmete niño, duérmete ya!! pic.twitter.com/ttQwH2Kfop
— Albert De Borbón Solà (@BorbonSola) February 4, 2021
— Un gato musical (@FinaOstia) February 4, 2021
— SalvaThor ????????????⚡???? ???? (@Thor_quemado) February 4, 2021
Mascarilla FFPig2 pic.twitter.com/A2HTz60tDO
— Madsen (@VictorEleDe) February 4, 2021
— Pepeluchico (@pepeluchico) February 4, 2021
— Sospechoso Habitual®™ (@almosa75) February 4, 2021
— ????????????????????????ꪜꪖꪶ꠸ꪖꪀ???????????????????????? (@J_Valian50) February 4, 2021
— ilma (@Ilmabarberis) February 4, 2021
— Cuban Mood ❤️???????? (@cubanmood) February 4, 2021
— José Antonio Delgado (@Torausui) February 4, 2021
-Ptsi ptsi Pablo, que soy M. Rajoy, que desde que ha salido lo de Bárcenas me he escondido aquí. No se lo digas a nadie. pic.twitter.com/skAfpzwPXz
— Roberto Martín (@robbhaifisch) February 4, 2021
— ilma (@Ilmabarberis) February 4, 2021
— CHAP (@NOROBESPIERRE) February 4, 2021
- Psssssttt aprueba al muchacho anda, que no te cuesta naaaaa pic.twitter.com/uoOzapoGLp
— Las Pilis (@PilisLas) February 4, 2021
