Buen marrón tiene Pablo Casado en el PP después de la confesión del extesorero del partido, Luis Barcenas...

Un día después de saltar la liebre, sin embargo, el líder del PP se desplazó hasta una granja en la localidad de Lleida como parte de la campaña catalana, como si nada hubiese pasado. Desde allí protagonizó una breve intervención en la que no permitió la presencia de periodistas.

No hubo preguntas pero sí trascendió una foto, que el propio PP envió a la prensa, firmada por David Mudarra: Pablo Casado sosteniendo a un lechón, al que parece acariciar.

Los tuiteros no han podido resistirse a darle un poco de humor al asunto y han convertido la foto en el meme del día:
