Diario Público
Diario Público

"En España nos quitan el 50% de lo que ganamos": críticas a Carmen Porter por manipular los datos para defender a los 'youtubers' que se van a Andorra

Carmen Porter
Por

Últimamente, el debate sobre la huida de algunos youtubers a Andorra está causando furor en los medios y en las redes sociales. Tal es la magnitud que se está descubriendo a gente que antes no se había pronunciado al respecto. Esta vez, las declaraciones de Iker Jiménez han levantado una indudable polémica. No obstante, Carmen Porter, copresentadora del espacio de Jiménez en Cuatro y su esposa, no ha querido quedarse atrás. Ambos han subido a la Nave del Misterio, el misterio de la ubicación de los impuestos.

Mientras Iker Jiménez se pregunta si se puede hablar de "xenofobia" y "racismo" contra los youtubers, Carmen Porter afirma que las nuevas generaciones "se están enterando de que en España nos quitan el 50% de lo que ganamos", como si todos los ciudadanos ganáramos cuantías millonarias.

Los comentarios no han tardado en llegar tras hacerse viral la comparativa de sus últimas declaraciones con su cercana relación con Hacienda.
En este artículo