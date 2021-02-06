El Chiringuito ha descubierto que en Euskadi se habla euskera... Ojo a esto:
????¡OJO a esto!????
Los jugadores del ATHLETIC, hablando en EUSKERA para evitar que el RIVAL les ENTIENDA. #ChiringuitoCopa pic.twitter.com/1n6vohhOkD
— El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 4, 2021
Un tuit del programa presentado por Josep Pedrerol ha provocado la reacción de varios políticos, quienes se han burlado del hallazgo. Empezando por Pablo Iglesias, temeroso de que se rompa España.
Vascos hablando en euskera entre ellos. Ahora sí que se rompe España ???? https://t.co/HysXlYNhD5
— Pablo Iglesias ???? (@PabloIglesias) February 5, 2021
Los diputados vascos y catalanes no han tardado en responder al comentario en Twitter de El Chiringuito.
Ansioso espero que eleven propuesta a la FIFA y el COI para que el esperanto sea la única lengua permitida en todo evento deportivo internacional...????♂️ https://t.co/FSI9VpcC0E
— Oskar Matute (@OskarMatute) February 5, 2021
???? ¡Y OJO porque hay MÁS! ????
Los del BAYERN, la JUVE y el CHELSEA, también!!!! https://t.co/k3zkpo6Xpn
— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) February 5, 2021
¿Eus... qué? "¡Futbolistarras!".
¡Cómo se atreven a hablar en otra lengua que no sea la del imperio! ¡Por qué hablan en su propio idioma! ¡Futbolistarras! https://t.co/cm4maS4SQ4
— Javier Gallego Crudo (@carnecrudaradio) February 5, 2021
Es intolerable. Hace tres años el Celta jugó contra el Krasnodar y hablaban en ruso. Hay que cortar estas prácticas. https://t.co/kV3wQ6C3nj
— Lucía Taboada (@TaboadaLucia) February 5, 2021
Espero que la UEFA tome nota de esto para que la Atalanta no nos sorprenda en Champions hablando en Italiano. https://t.co/ZohjrG5rkZ
— Lassana (@_Lassana_) February 5, 2021
Madre mía! Ahora ya solo faltaría que los del Paris Saint-Germain hablaran en francés... https://t.co/mt40kMHx36
— ????Joan Mena (@joanmena) February 5, 2021
Pues corre el rumor que el Borussia Dortmund hace lo mismo pero en alemán. Normalmente se piden la pelota en castellano de Soria, pero cuando juegan contra el Madrid, para joder, usan el alemán. Qué pillos. https://t.co/AtKShHliwX
— Jofre Llombart (@jofrellombart) February 5, 2021
¿Cómo se dice la conjunción "y" en euskera? Ahí lo dejo. https://t.co/84oUhtn4NB
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) February 5, 2021
Después de montarla, Josep Pedrerol no ha dudado en tirar de archivo para responder a Pablo Iglesias.
????????????????????????????????@jpedrerol responde a @PabloIglesias tras quedar retratado por el propio @Williaaams45:
"Esto va de fútbol, no de política".#JUGONES pic.twitter.com/fY6a2SkoHQ
— El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) February 5, 2021
