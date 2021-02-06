Diario Público
Twitter "¿Cómo se dice la conjunción 'y' en euskera? Ahí lo dejo": críticas y burlas a 'El Chiringuito' tras descubrir que en Euskadi se habla euskera

Twitter se burla de El Chiringuito por su tuit sobre el Athletic y el euskera.
El Chiringuito ha descubierto que en Euskadi se habla euskera... Ojo a esto:


Un tuit del programa presentado por Josep Pedrerol ha provocado la reacción de varios políticos, quienes se han burlado del hallazgo. Empezando por Pablo Iglesias, temeroso de que se rompa España.

Los diputados vascos y catalanes no han tardado en responder al comentario en Twitter de El Chiringuito.

¿Eus... qué? "¡Futbolistarras!".

Después de montarla, Josep Pedrerol no ha dudado en tirar de archivo para responder a Pablo Iglesias.
