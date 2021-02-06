Iker Jiménez se ha embarcado en la nave del delirio, dejando caer que podría haber una persecución contra los youtubers por razones de "xenofobia y racismo".
Vaya, que los youtubers no se van a Andorra para pagar menos impuestos...
¡Dentro vídeo!
"Y yo me preguntaba: ¿Esto no es xenofobia y racismo contra el youtuber?"
Iker Jiménez, pereodesta de envestegación pic.twitter.com/xhUu0ic26M
— Jules (@CensoredJules) February 6, 2021
Las reacciones de los tuiteros a la pregunta retórica del presentador de La nave del misterio no se hicieron esperar...
(Ojo, que uno de los youtubers pidió un aeropuerto para Andorra...)
Iker Jiménez banalizando el racismo para defender a los niñatos insolidarios que se van a Andorra. Comparar el sufrimiento, la esclavitud y la muerte de las personas racializadas con estos payasos es una falta de respeto. Esto no tendría sanción? Aszazo https://t.co/krXgXAJWHe
— Afroféminas (@Afrofeminas) February 6, 2021
Youtubers, ¿cuántas veces habéis sufrido que os discriminen por vuestro color de silla?
— Jules (@CensoredJules) February 6, 2021
los youtubers millonarios, el nuevo colectivo oprimido ???????????? https://t.co/TficqmUDer
— maría; (@soulfrommars_) February 6, 2021
¿Has leído esto, Marge? Los youtubers son una minoría racial https://t.co/9xvl04OHXQ pic.twitter.com/U0zX1H0gA8
— Tío Vania ☭ (@Petrovich_OVD) February 6, 2021
Delito de odio contra el youtuber... lo veo https://t.co/d2RhTTs7Yw
— Sergio Carrasco Mayans (@sergiocm) February 6, 2021
Martin Luther King pero de jóvenes multimillonarios. https://t.co/kEKczeQ4Gd
— Isaac Sánchez (@Loulogio_Pi) February 6, 2021
Por fin IKER JIMÉNEZ HA ENCONTRADO FANTASMAS https://t.co/DenN0FF09i
— NO ME LLAMES SEÑORA (@sermadrede2) February 6, 2021
Es más fácil encontrar vida inteligente en otros planetas que en el programa de Iker Jiménez. https://t.co/2HXYj0eluM
— Jonathan Martínez (@jonathanmartinz) February 6, 2021
Racismo es difundir las teorías nazis del plan kalergi y el gran reemplazo en tu programa varias veces, y el tratamiento que das al tema de la migración con el marco de la extrema derecha. https://t.co/3ZIaeKUlCz
— Miquel Ramos (@Miquel_R) February 6, 2021
Me siento señalada ahí donde voy. Me miran y gritan "Ya están otra vez los youtubers quitándonos el trabajo y viviendo de paguitas"
Lo siento, solo quiero llorar. Youtubers lives matters. https://t.co/QTp1pin37Q
— Marina Golondrina (@MGolondrinart) February 6, 2021
El programa de Iker resumido: https://t.co/Bff8ADqSCL pic.twitter.com/uO863rg1qu
— Xtremeñ (@SansonExtreme) February 6, 2021
— Jules (@CensoredJules) February 6, 2021
