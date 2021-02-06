Diario Público
Twitter El delirante vídeo de Iker Jiménez donde denuncia "xenofobia y racismo" contra los 'youtubers' que se van a Andorra

Iker Jiménez ha sembrado la polémica con su comentario sobre los youtubers.
Iker Jiménez se ha embarcado en la nave del delirio, dejando caer que podría haber una persecución contra los youtubers por razones de "xenofobia y racismo".

Vaya, que los youtubers no se van a Andorra para pagar menos impuestos...

Las reacciones de los tuiteros a la pregunta retórica del presentador de La nave del misterio no se hicieron esperar...

(Ojo, que uno de los youtubers pidió un aeropuerto para Andorra...)

 

