El viento que sopla sobre la superficie desértica de Marte: el vídeo del Curiosity en el planeta que se ha hecho viral

En algunas ocasiones, unas simples imágenes pueden levantar más interés que cualquier acontecimiento; sobre todo, si proceden de otros planetas diferentes al nuestro. La cuenta de Twitter @wonderofscience ha publicado un vídeo enviado por el Curiosity, el robot enviado por la NASA a Marte.

En el vídeo se puede apreciar la superficie desértica y el viento del planeta rojo. No obstante, el Curiosity no ha parado de enviar imágenes inéditas desde que pisó Marte por primera vez en 2012.

Incluso atreviéndose con algún que otro selfie.

Y es que es indudable que vernos desde otro planeta nos recuerda el pequeño hueco que ocupamos en el universo.
