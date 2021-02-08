Diario Público
Twitter Indignación en Twitter por el vídeo de una boda pija en el Casino de Madrid sin mascarillas ni distancia de seguridad

La polémica boda sin mascarillas tuvo lugar en el Casino de Madrid.
La difusión de una boda celebrada en el elitista Casino de Madrid, en plena tercera ola del coronavirus y con varias zonas básicas de salud confinadas, ha provocado indignación entre los usuarios de Twitter. La vieja normalidad...

Ni los novios ni los invitados llevaban mascarillas. Tampoco se respetaba la distancia de seguridad. Las reacciones de los tuiteros no se han hecho esperar…

Parece que, lejos de la celebración, solo se ha quedado satisfecho el bicho.

Y no ha faltado quien haya criticado otros actos celebrados anteriormente en el Casino de Madrid.
