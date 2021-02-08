La difusión de una boda celebrada en el elitista Casino de Madrid, en plena tercera ola del coronavirus y con varias zonas básicas de salud confinadas, ha provocado indignación entre los usuarios de Twitter. La vieja normalidad...
Si tenéis que celebrar algo, hacedlo en Madrid, que no hay covid. Así se celebró ayer una boda en el Casino de Madrid. Eso sí, vivir bajo la vieja normalidad hay que pagarlo... pic.twitter.com/gAnWVtMbU9
— Redons (@Dr_Redons) February 7, 2021
Ni los novios ni los invitados llevaban mascarillas. Tampoco se respetaba la distancia de seguridad. Las reacciones de los tuiteros no se han hecho esperar…
Suena 'Aires de Fiesta', se abre la tarta y... https://t.co/Hsjhcso1W5
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) February 7, 2021
Venga, vale, dejamos los bares abiertos pero cerramos el Casino de Madrid, ¿va? https://t.co/Bgfl7P4Klp
— Javier Padilla (@javierpadillab) February 7, 2021
Esta sala de reuniones me suena de algún encuentro reciente con motivo del aniversario de un diario digital... https://t.co/RkT3rlXK6r
— Ferran Martín (@ferranmartin) February 7, 2021
Y luego no puedo ver a mi novio que vive a 15 minutos de mi casa https://t.co/CaxeYhQQQP
— luna (@Lunapperez) February 7, 2021
"Es la lucha de clases, estúpido".
???? Nos confinan El Pozo en Vallekas con 908 casos pero así se lo pasaban ayer en el Casino de Madrid, una zona con 1451 casos... pic.twitter.com/MqO5JyhcdE
— Vallekas se Defiende (@VKseDefiende) February 7, 2021
Los señoritos siguen a lo suyo. Les importan una mierda los muertos y les importan una mierda los sanitarios y las sanitarias que cada día se dejan la piel en hospitales saturados por este tipo de comportamientos. Escoria social. https://t.co/qVNdTuBNeu
— Jules (@CensoredJules) February 7, 2021
Ayer la policía denunció 266 fiestas en la ciudad de Madrid pero por lo que se ve esta no era una de ellas. Siempre ha habido clases. https://t.co/XsX3lukMX2
— Jesús Gil Molina (@jesusdemivida) February 7, 2021
Es la boda del dueño de un restaurante en Madrid. Un entrepreneur que antes se intentó dedicar al fútbol en el Real Madrid con poca fortuna. https://t.co/3k8RJYyGvS
— AntonioMaestre (@AntonioMaestre) February 7, 2021
"El virus no entiende de clases sociales" https://t.co/VYY0omI4PG
— Miquel Ramos (@Miquel_R) February 7, 2021
https://t.co/e3eMLnYKX0 pic.twitter.com/Qgq8cuR8Mk
— Pepo Jiménez (@kurioso) February 7, 2021
Parece que, lejos de la celebración, solo se ha quedado satisfecho el bicho.
Igual me estoy haciendo mayor, pero en las bodas me emociono tanto... https://t.co/pIayHhf0lE
— Coronavirus (@CoronaVid19) February 7, 2021
Y no ha faltado quien haya criticado otros actos celebrados anteriormente en el Casino de Madrid.
El Casino de Madrid o el supercontagio como política institucional. https://t.co/ODWN4ssemp pic.twitter.com/y9sZe5ZfFE
— César Rendueles (@crendueles) February 7, 2021
