Una cuenta de Twitter ha recopilado varias fotos de Madrid en un hilo mostrando las diferencias de cómo era la capital a mediados del siglo pasado con la imagen de sus calles en la actualidad. El perfil denuncia que la ciudad no cuida sus zonas verdes. De hecho, el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) ha anulado por sexta vez Madrid Central a pesar de que nació con el objetivo de hacer que la capital sea más sostenible. La fotos recuperadas pertenecen al fotógrafo Martín SantosYubero, reconocido por sus trabajos durante la Guerra Civil y le etapa de posguerra.
"Madrid es de asfalto y hormigón", aseguran desde la cuenta que se dedica a comparar lugares actuales con su estado años atrás. El tuit lo encabeza con una imagen del Bulevar Príncipe de Vergara cubierto de una capa frondosa de árboles que presiden la calle. "Madrid no cuida, Madrid arrasa", sentencia el tuitero.
Poco antes de ser talado y eliminado con el propósito de darle todo el espacio y el aire al coche privado, el fotógrafo Santos Yubero inmortalizó para siempre el magnífico Bulevar de Príncipe de Vergara. Madrid no cuida, Madrid arrasa. pic.twitter.com/rIRmhkPm1G
— Tina Paterson (@latinapaterson) February 9, 2021
También ha publicado otra fotografía, esta vez de la Avenida Méndez Pelayo. "Verde espacio peatonal que cuidaba y protegía el perímetro Este del Parque del Retiro. También destruido...", explica.
También inmortalizó el Bulevar de la Avenida de Menéndez Pelayo, verde espacio peatonal que cuidaba y protegía el perímetro Este del Parque del Retiro. También destruido... pic.twitter.com/uZt3mq7Sd2
— Tina Paterson (@latinapaterson) February 9, 2021
El fotógrafo capturó los bulevares que rodean el parque del Retiro y que hoy en día ya no están. En su lugar hay "mezquinos bordillos".
Yubero nos mostró los bulevares con dos filas de árboles que rodeaban el Retiro, hoy mezquinos bordillos. Y vimos como destruían todas las plazas y calles para dar más espacio al coche y sus párkings subterrános... pic.twitter.com/PW0BgaRNql
— Tina Paterson (@latinapaterson) February 9, 2021
Además, ha añadido una imagen de las afueras del Congreso de los Diputados, donde en los años 30, grandes árboles vigilaban el Parlamento, colocados frente al edificio. En la actualidad solo queda uno de esos árboles.
Madrid es de asfalto y hormigón: https://t.co/0f1PdrcvIS
— Tina Paterson (@latinapaterson) February 10, 2021
(1) Evolución Bulevar Príncipe de Vergara (s. XIX hasta años 60). Ojo que las imágenes siguientes pueden herir su sensibilidad: pic.twitter.com/GQ1DiynkWO
— Tina Paterson (@latinapaterson) February 10, 2021
(2) Evolución Bulevar Príncipe de Vergara (años 70). Poda salvaje y aprcaminto ilegal: Degradación intencionada pic.twitter.com/KtrjVIkD8X
— Tina Paterson (@latinapaterson) February 10, 2021
(3) Evolución Bulevar Príncipe de Vergara (años 70-90). Eliminación del espacio peatonal, autopista urbana, construcción bajo calzada de párkings subterráneos, cuya losa de hormigón hace imposible la recuperación del bulevar original y plantar árboles. Mismas políticas que hoy... pic.twitter.com/I6SoHxpkuw
— Tina Paterson (@latinapaterson) February 10, 2021
