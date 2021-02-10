Diario Público
Bulevar Príncipe de Vergara
Una cuenta de Twitter ha recopilado varias fotos de Madrid en un hilo mostrando las diferencias de cómo era la capital a mediados del siglo pasado con la imagen de sus calles en la actualidad. El perfil denuncia que la ciudad no cuida sus zonas verdes. De hecho, el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Madrid (TSJM) ha anulado por sexta vez Madrid Central a pesar de que nació con el objetivo de hacer que la capital sea más sostenible. La fotos recuperadas pertenecen al fotógrafo Martín SantosYubero, reconocido por sus trabajos durante la Guerra Civil y le etapa de posguerra.

"Madrid es de asfalto y hormigón", aseguran desde la cuenta que se dedica a comparar lugares actuales con su estado años atrás. El tuit lo encabeza con una imagen del Bulevar Príncipe de Vergara cubierto de una capa frondosa de árboles que presiden la calle. "Madrid no cuida, Madrid arrasa", sentencia el tuitero.

También ha publicado otra fotografía, esta vez de la Avenida Méndez Pelayo. "Verde espacio peatonal que cuidaba y protegía el perímetro Este del Parque del Retiro. También destruido...", explica.

El fotógrafo capturó los bulevares que rodean el parque del Retiro y que hoy en día ya no están. En su lugar hay "mezquinos bordillos".

Además, ha añadido una imagen de las afueras del Congreso de los Diputados, donde en los años 30, grandes árboles vigilaban el Parlamento, colocados frente al edificio. En la actualidad solo queda uno de esos árboles.
