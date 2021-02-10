Este lunes aprendimos que una mirada puede decir muchas cosas, con la cara del pobre Pedro Piqueras cuando le dan paso desde el guirigay de 'Sálvame'. Por resumirlo brevemente, su programa de informativos en Telecinco viene justo después de Sálvame, la transición entre ambos espacios es épica y su cara lo expresa todo:

–María José, María José ????????

–Triste récord de muertes... ???????? pic.twitter.com/2Twc2G5pzR — ant (@abalos) February 8, 2021

Pues durante las últimas horas los tuiteros no han podido evitarlo y han inundado la red de memes con la cara de Piqueras, ya convertida en sinónimo de paciencia y es que no es la primera vez que le sucede. El nivel es tan bueno que no queríamos dejarlo pasar sin que los vierais:

Buscando un programa serio en Tele5 pic.twitter.com/sNiql1K7Hw — gazpacho (@gazpachoblog) February 9, 2021

"La vida es como una caja de bombones, nunca sabes lo que te va a tocar" pic.twitter.com/SjyxY6fNAH — Sheila Ljungberg ???????? (@SheilaLjungber) February 9, 2021

Piqueras cuando los de Sálvame le dan paso: pic.twitter.com/03EApyfWyW — BING (@Palasrrisas) February 9, 2021

Qué heavy el 4K. pic.twitter.com/X0ioUBzMcw — El Juez (@eljuezdetuiter) February 9, 2021