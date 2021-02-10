Diario Público
Diario Público

Un abogado protagoniza una surrealista audiencia virtual: "Les juro que no soy un gato"

Surrealista audiencia virtual
Surrealista audiencia virtual
Por

El teletrabajo ha dado lugar a numerosas situaciones cómicas y, en algunos casos, surrealistas. Micrófonos que se quedan abiertos, cámaras encendidas y filtros que se activan sin que nadie supuestamente haya pulsado ningún botón. Esto último es lo que le ha pasado a un abogado en una audiencia virtual realizada a través del software de videollamadas Zoom en la Corte 394 del Distrito Judicial en Texas.

En la llamada aparecen tres letrados, pero uno de ellos tiene aplicado un gracioso filtro de un gato. "Creo que tiene un filtro activado en la configuración de video", le dice el juez Roy B. Fergurson al abogado Rod Ponton.

El filtro del gato también registraba el movimiento del rostro del letrado, por lo que cada vez que este hablaba el gato también lo hacía mientras movía los ojos de un lado a otro, como si estuviera desconcertado.

Algunos usuarios de Twitter han compartido el momento y han recordado la importancia de revisar la configuración de la plataforma que se vaya a emplear para hacer una videollamada de trabajo para que no ocurran escenas como esta.
En este artículo