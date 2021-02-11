La aplaudida reacción de Nadal a la peineta de una aficionada en pleno partido

Rafa Nadal ha vivido un momento surrealista durante el partido de este jueves en el Open de Australia. Todo empezaba cuando el mallorquín paraba su saque para pedir a la grada que callara, ya que el escándalo de los asistentes le impedía concentrarse. En el vídeo, que se ha hecho viral, se ve a Nadal señalando con su raqueta a la parte del estadio de dónde venía el ruido y, cuando las cámaras enfocan a ese lugar, una mujer de mirada desafiante... ¡Le dedica una peineta!

A fan just gave Rafa the finger. Look at his reaction: "what, me? " ???? pic.twitter.com/fY3npCNTrn

Rafa Nadal no daba crédito... ¿A mí? Se le oye decir. Y lejos de molestarse, al tenista le ha dado por reír.

Nadal laughing it off as the lady gets ejected. pic.twitter.com/qlRzRm14Vq

La mujer ha sido expulsada del pabellón por los miembros de seguridad. Rafa Nadal seguía sin creerse el sopapo de surrealismo que estaba viviendo en pleno partido.

What is going on. #Nadal pic.twitter.com/qwRVB3aA8W

Tras el encuentro, del que ha salido victorioso en tres sets (6-1, 6-4 y 6-2), Nadal ha sido preguntado por el incidente. "¿Conoces a esa persona?". "No y, honestamente, no la quiero conocer", ha contestado el tenista, levantando las risas y los aplausos de todos.

'There was a woman in the crowd tonight - you didn't know her, did you?'

Nadal, waving hands frantically: 'No, and honestly I don't want to know.' pic.twitter.com/3aKTeCUzUi

— The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) February 11, 2021