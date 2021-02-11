Diario Público
La aplaudida reacción de Nadal a la peineta de una aficionada en pleno partido

Rafa Nadal ha vivido un momento surrealista durante el partido de este jueves en el Open de Australia. Todo empezaba cuando el mallorquín paraba su saque para pedir a la grada que callara, ya que el escándalo de los asistentes le impedía concentrarse. En el vídeo, que se ha hecho viral, se ve a Nadal señalando con su raqueta a la parte del estadio de dónde venía el ruido y, cuando las cámaras enfocan a ese lugar, una mujer de mirada desafiante... ¡Le dedica una peineta!

Rafa Nadal no daba crédito... ¿A mí? Se le oye decir. Y lejos de molestarse, al tenista le ha dado por reír.

La mujer ha sido expulsada del pabellón por los miembros de seguridad. Rafa Nadal seguía sin creerse el sopapo de surrealismo que estaba viviendo en pleno partido.

Tras el encuentro, del que ha salido victorioso en tres sets (6-1, 6-4 y 6-2), Nadal ha sido preguntado por el incidente. "¿Conoces a esa persona?". "No y, honestamente, no la quiero conocer", ha contestado el tenista, levantando las risas y los aplausos de todos.

El momentazo le ha valido el cariño de medio Twitter.