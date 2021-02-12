Diario Público
Una diputada pone en su sitio al portavoz de Vox en Ceuta: "Échele usted valor y llámeme lo que usted quiera, pero a la cara"

Vox ha vuelto a demostrar una vez más que su discurso está impregnado sólo de racismo. En esta ocasión ha sido el portavoz del partido fascista en la Asamblea de Ceuta, un tal Carlos Verdejo, quien ha dejado patente que el único argumento del partido de Santiago Abascal es el odio. Punto. No tiene más.

Les ponemos en situación: ayer, jueves, la Asamblea de Ceuta debatió la propuesta del partido de ultraderecha contra los enganches ilegales a las redes de luz y agua. La iniciativa contó con el rechazo de PSOE, Movimiento por la Dignidad y la Ciudadanía de Ceuta (MDyC) y también del Gobierno del PP, pero durante el debate se produjo un duro enfrentamiento entre el portavoz de Vox, Carlos Verdejo, y la concejal de MDyC, Fatima H. Hossain. Este es el momento. Vean y juzguen.

¿Qué más podemos decir? Lo han dicho todo ellos, especialmente la concejala de MDyC, que ha puesto al miembro de Vox en su sitio. Además, este encontronazo ha tenido lugar un día después de que El presidente de Vox en Ceuta, Juan Sergio Redondo, y su compañero de Grupo Parlamentario en la Asamblea autonómica, Francisco José Ruiz, tuvieran que declarar ante el juez como investigados por un presunto delito de odio y discriminación por los mensajes de Whatsapp cuyo contenido se publicó hace un año con mensajes contra la "mierda de Ceuta de las Cuatro Culturas" o la "islamización" de la ciudad y arremetiendo contra los "moros".

Por supuesto, la mayoría de la legión tuitera sabe quienes son las buenas.