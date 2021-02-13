Diario Público
Diario Público

Arbitras en el Mundial de Clubes "El fútbol como blanqueador de basura": críticas a la FIFA por este desplante machista del jeque de Qatar a dos árbitras

Por

No ha sorprendido a nadie pero ha generado la indignación de siempre. Miles de personas están criticando el desprecio del jeque qatarí a dos árbitras a la hora de entregar los trofeos de la final del Mundial de Clubes que la FIFA ha celebrado este año en el emirato. El pasado jueves, las dos colegiadas brasileñas que ahora incluye la federación de fútbol por primera vez en su historia hicieron el habitual recorrido del cuerpo arbitral. Delante de la primera pasó el árbitro del encuentro, que saludó al jeque con un choque de puños tras recibir su medalla. Cuando pasó la primera mujer, el jeque no hizo ademán de saludarla, siguiendo la regla musulmana que impide a los hombres tocar o dar la mano a mujeres que no son de su familia.

Tuiteros de todo el mundo, entre ellos conocidos e influyentes comentaristas deportivos, lamentan que la FIFA permita estas actitudes machistas mientras, por ejemplo, dicen promover valores igualitarios o combatir en racismo en los terrenos de juego.