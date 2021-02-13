No ha sorprendido a nadie pero ha generado la indignación de siempre. Miles de personas están criticando el desprecio del jeque qatarí a dos árbitras a la hora de entregar los trofeos de la final del Mundial de Clubes que la FIFA ha celebrado este año en el emirato. El pasado jueves, las dos colegiadas brasileñas que ahora incluye la federación de fútbol por primera vez en su historia hicieron el habitual recorrido del cuerpo arbitral. Delante de la primera pasó el árbitro del encuentro, que saludó al jeque con un choque de puños tras recibir su medalla. Cuando pasó la primera mujer, el jeque no hizo ademán de saludarla, siguiendo la regla musulmana que impide a los hombres tocar o dar la mano a mujeres que no son de su familia.
Sheikh snubs shake: Qatari royal refuses to acknowledge female officials with a fist bump during FIFA Club World Cup awards ceremony- pic.twitter.com/BmeebGjgVt
— Blanche Victoria (@tammytabby) February 12, 2021
Tuiteros de todo el mundo, entre ellos conocidos e influyentes comentaristas deportivos, lamentan que la FIFA permita estas actitudes machistas mientras, por ejemplo, dicen promover valores igualitarios o combatir en racismo en los terrenos de juego.
El fútbol como blanqueador de basura. https://t.co/LKBERe1VX1
— Quique Peinado (@quiquepeinado) February 13, 2021
Será su cultura, pero resulta ser vergonzoso y humillante... https://t.co/V1akjvorpT
— moisESPN (@moillorens) February 13, 2021
Es intolerable que en una competición de FIFA como es su Mundial de Clubes el hermano del emir de Catar y dueño del PSG, Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani, les niegue el saludo a las dos arbitras brasileñas (Edina Alves Batista y Neuza Back) por ser mujeres pic.twitter.com/sAOttHTvcC
— Gonzalo Palafox (@GonzaloPalafox) February 13, 2021
Una vergüenza que la FIFA y el mundo del fútbol permita esto hoy en día.
Entiendo el tema de cultura y leyes, pero sino quieren romperlas, hagan algo para que el mundo los vea diferente y no irrespetuosos.
Si no quieren saludar, no bajen a aparentar.pic.twitter.com/v3DRufW1ZP
— Luis Omar Tapia (@LuisOmarTapia) February 13, 2021
@fifacom_es @UEFAcom_es Vais de que lucháis contra el racismo pero os vendéis por los billetes ???? llevando torneos a sitios donde hacen esto con la mujer . Esto es igual que el racismo y vosotros lo permitiis, como ellos tienen dinero no pasa nada no? Así va el mundo
— iFCBARCELONA (@IFCBoficial) February 13, 2021
Aquí se jugará la próxima Copa del Mundo ????????
En el pasado Mundial de Clubes, el jeque ni siquiera mira a la árbitra al momento que pasan por su medalla. pic.twitter.com/EYgXu44am9
— Polo Lascurain (@marpolasram) February 13, 2021
Indignante. Con los petrodólares lo compran todo, pero de educación y derechos humanos andan cortitos https://t.co/trnazYY6X8
— Javier Garrido (@javiergarmac) February 13, 2021
