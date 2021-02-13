"Señora es igual a altas capacidades. Punto": el aplaudido alegato de Candela Peña sobre la discriminación por edad de las actrices

Hay discursos que rompen con todos los tópicos y estereotipos conocidos, en este caso, Candela Peña se ha ocupado de ello en una entrevista en la que habla de la serie Hierro, de Movistar+, en la que trabaja Peña. Candela pone de manifiesto la discriminación por edad que sufren las actrices: "¿Tú me ves a mí con pinta de estar muerta? Mira qué buen pelo, qué todo, mira qué fantasía; y que ahora digan que esta mujer está en la mediana edad". La actriz se plantea si acaso se pregunta a actores como Luis Tosar sobre la "mediana edad", una cuestión que parece hacerse solo a las mujeres actrices.

Además, ha defendido los cuarenta años como la edad en la que más claras se tienen las cosas y más experiencia se lleva ganada: "Entre un alto ejecutivo hombre, con un puestazo, y una alta ejecutiva mujer, ella sabe si no hay avena en casa, si no hay leche sin lactosa, si hay que cambiar las camas aunque ella no las cambie. El señor, no". "Lo lamento, somos gente con capacidades altas. Señora es igual a altas capacidades. Punto".

Las declaraciones de Candela Peña se han hecho virales en Twitter y ha recibido infinidad de aprobaciones.

