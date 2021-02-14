Diario Público
San Valentín "Twitter ha alcanzado su cumbre": el actor que interpretaba a Sam en 'El Señor de los Anillos' comparte el mítico meme de "Sam va lentin"

Tarde o temprano tenía que llegar a sus oídos. Y así fue. Sean Astin, actor que interpretó a Sam Sagaz en la exitosa triología El Señor de los Anillos, ha publicado este 14 de febrero, San Valentín, un meme que lleva años circulando por las redes en el que él es el protagonista.

Astin, que aparece en la imagen junto a Elijah Wood, que interpretaba a Frodo Bolsón, ha publicado el meme en el que se puede leer un juego de palabras –algo cutre, pero tremendamente exitoso– con "Sam va lentín" y San Valentín.

"Para los españoles y para todo el que quiera saber, el Sr. Frodo vivirá en mi corazón para siempre!", apostillaba con buen humor el actor en su tuit.

Las impresiones del tuit, disparadas, han llevado a miles de personas a comentar la jugada de Astin. ¿Twitter se inventó para cosas así? Es probable.

