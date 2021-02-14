Diario Público
Twitter "Cuando heredabas el traje de tu hermano mayor para salir en fin de año": las bromas más cachondas de Illa con una chaqueta que le queda grande

El candidato del PSC en las elecciones catalanas, Salvador Illa, compareció ante los medios este domingo y su vestimenta provocó una explosión de comentarios en Twitter.

El exministro de Sanidad apareció con una chaqueta gris que, a juzgar por los comentarios en redes, no era de su talla. En pocas horas, el aluvión de comentarios fue un derroche de ingenio y humor.