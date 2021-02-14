El candidato del PSC en las elecciones catalanas, Salvador Illa, compareció ante los medios este domingo y su vestimenta provocó una explosión de comentarios en Twitter.
El exministro de Sanidad apareció con una chaqueta gris que, a juzgar por los comentarios en redes, no era de su talla. En pocas horas, el aluvión de comentarios fue un derroche de ingenio y humor.
???? ÚLTIMA HORA|
Illa acude a la copa del rey de basket y al salir confunde su americana con la de Mirotic. pic.twitter.com/xmT7w18mRC
— Profeta Baruc (@Profeta_Baruc) February 14, 2021
— Aquel Coche (@Aquel_Coche) February 14, 2021
— Jotaderos (@jotaderos) February 14, 2021
— NoAbrasPaz (@noabraspaz) February 14, 2021
— Jotaderos (@jotaderos) February 14, 2021
Por favor, que alguien vigile a Salvador Illa que va con dos urnas escondidas en las mangas.
— ⚫️ El DiSputado® (@NoSoyLaGente) February 14, 2021
— Olalá de fua (@olaladefua) February 14, 2021
Cuando heredabas el traje de tu hermano mayor para salir en fin de año. pic.twitter.com/Y87stQCxxb
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) February 14, 2021
Same energy pic.twitter.com/7qgml59iHS
— Me llaman Jimmy (@TirodeGraciah) February 14, 2021
